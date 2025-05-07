Man charged in connection to deadly 2023 Pompano Beach double shooting, BSO says

A man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Pompano Beach from over two years ago that left two other men dead, deputies said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office shared on Wednesday that 19-year-old Neil Andrews was arrested and charged with manslaughter and removing a serial number from a firearm after being extradited from a South Dakota jail for his alleged involvement with the March 2023 shooting of 23-year-old Joshua Moise and 24-year-old K-CI Octelus.

A cross-country search for the gunman

In the late morning of March 23, 2023, BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment complex near 300 SE 11th Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found Moise and Octelus dead at the scene.

At least two other people were detained for questioning, BSO said at the time. BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The case was later submitted to the Broward County State Attorney's Office for review. Following the SAO's review, an arrest warrant was issued for Andrews.

On April 9, 2024, Andrews was taken into custody in Rapid City, South Dakota, by the U.S. Marshals and taken to the Pennington County Jail, BSO said.

Andrews was then extradited to Broward County on Monday and booked into BSO Main Jail, where he was charged accordingly.

BSO did not share further details concerning the circumstances surrounding the shooting itself or how Andrews ended up in South Dakota.