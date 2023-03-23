Watch CBS News
Two dead in shooting at Pompano Beach apartment complex

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Southeast 11th Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, two males died and at least two people were detained for questioning.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.  

