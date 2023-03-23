Two dead in shooting at Pompano Beach apartment complex

Two people are dead in Pompano Beach apartment complex shooting

Two people are dead in Pompano Beach apartment complex shooting

Two people are dead in Pompano Beach apartment complex shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Southeast 11th Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, two males died and at least two people were detained for questioning.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.