2 treated following reports of shooting in Pembroke Pines

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Two people are being treated following reports of a shooting at a gated community in Pembroke Pines Tuesday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines police responded to Avant of Pembroke in the 11800 block of Pembroke Road regarding reports of shots being fired in the area.

The condition of those who were being treated by fire rescue is not known at this time. 

Police said they were searching for a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area. 

Authorities had urged community residents to stay clear and to remain indoors while they conducted their investigation. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least eight marked police units at the scene of the reported shooting. 

Police said the crime scene was secured, and there is no active threat within the community at this time.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 3:53 PM

