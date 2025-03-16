Watch CBS News
2 people stabbed in Deerfield Beach early Sunday morning

By Nadirah Sabir

Police say a man tried to kill two people with a knife just after 3:30 a.m., Sunday morning near SW 1st Terrace and SW 1st Court in Deerfield Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the two stabbing victims were taken to a local hospital by paramedics. 

There is no word, yet, on their condition. 

Police do have a suspect in custody. He is facing two counts of attempted murder.

We will continue to update you as soon as we get more information. 

