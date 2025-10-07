Watch CBS News
2 onboard as small plane goes down in Everglades, officials say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Authorities are investigating after a small aircraft went down Tuesday at Everglades National Park in Miami-Dade County, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said air rescue units were responding to a call reporting an airplane down with two people onboard.

Officials said no additional information was immediately available.

The situation remains under investigation, and updates will be provided as more details become known.

