2 onboard as small plane goes down in Everglades, officials say
Authorities are investigating after a small aircraft went down Tuesday at Everglades National Park in Miami-Dade County, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said air rescue units were responding to a call reporting an airplane down with two people onboard.
Officials said no additional information was immediately available.
The situation remains under investigation, and updates will be provided as more details become known.