A shooting involving two vehicles left two men injured, while a child escaped unharmed, Miami Gardens police said.

According to the report, two adult men were traveling in a Tesla in the 16001 Block of NW 27th Place when someone in a white caravan allegedly opened fire on their vehicle.

One of the victims reportedly tried to shoot back but was unable to return fire, police said. Both men suffered apparent gunshot wounds to their "lower extremities".

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took both victims to the hospital. Officials said both men were conscious and alert. Police have not yet provided information about the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.