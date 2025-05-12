2 men shot in Miami, detectives investigate possible link, police say

Two men were shot in separate incidents Monday afternoon in Miami, with police investigating whether the cases are connected, Miami police said.

The shootings, reported within hours of each other, sent both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

First shooting reported

At approximately 2 p.m., Miami Police officers rushed to Northwest 2nd Avenue and 56th Street after reports of a shooting, Miami Police Department spokesperson Kiara Delva said. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, alert and conscious, who was quickly transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Second victim arrives at hospital

Shortly after, a second man, shot in the leg, was dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital by an unidentified individual, according to Delva.

Details about where this shooting occurred remain unclear.

Detectives are conducting interviews and gathering evidence to determine if the two incidents are related, Delva said.

No further details were available, but police promised updates as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department.