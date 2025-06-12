2 men shot, third hit in the head, during home invasion robbery at Wynwood high-rise, police say

Two men were shot, a third hit in the head, during a home invasion robbery at a Wynwood high-rise, according to Miami police.

They said just before 12:30 a.m. they received a call about a shooting at 2150 N Miami Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot in their legs and a third man who had a head wound from being hit by a gun. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable.

Here's what led to the shooting

According to police, when three armed men attempted to rob two men in an apartment, a struggle ensued. One of the intended victims was pistol-whipped, according to police, the other was shot in the leg. Neighbor was also shot in the leg.

A person of interest was detained, but police said he is not one of the three subjects.

Escape ran into trouble

A man who lives in the building said a security guard told him that after the shooting the trio made their way down to the lobby, but didn't realize they had to press a button to get out. He said they rummaged through some of the offices on the ground floor and then left through a side door.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.