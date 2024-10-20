2 children taken to hospital after liquid poured during adults' dispute in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH: Two youths were taken to an area hospital Sunday after liquid was poured on them after a dispute involving adults, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Around 11 a.m., deputies in Pompano Beach responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Southwest Second Street, spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.

They learned a dispute occurred between three adults who knew each other, Grossman said.

At some point, liquid was poured onto the two children and a precaution, they were transported to an area hospital

Two women are in custody.

BSO detectives in Pompano Beach are investigating.