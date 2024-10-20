Watch CBS News
Local News

2 children taken to hospital after liquid poured during adults' dispute in Pompano Beach

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

POMPANO BEACH: Two youths were taken to an area hospital Sunday after liquid was poured on them after a dispute involving adults, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Around 11 a.m., deputies in Pompano Beach responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Southwest Second Street, spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.

They learned a dispute occurred between three adults who knew each other, Grossman said.

At some point, liquid was poured onto the two children and a precaution, they were transported to an area hospital

Two women are in custody.

BSO detectives in Pompano Beach are investigating.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.