2 children taken to hospital after liquid poured during adults' dispute in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH: Two youths were taken to an area hospital Sunday after liquid was poured on them after a dispute involving adults, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.
Around 11 a.m., deputies in Pompano Beach responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Southwest Second Street, spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.
They learned a dispute occurred between three adults who knew each other, Grossman said.
At some point, liquid was poured onto the two children and a precaution, they were transported to an area hospital
Two women are in custody.
BSO detectives in Pompano Beach are investigating.