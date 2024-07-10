2 airlifed to hospital after apparent shooting in Opa-Locka

MIAMI — Two people were airlifted to the hospital after an apparent shooting in Opa-Locka on Wednesday evening.

Opa-Locka Police were called out to the area near the 2500 block of Northwest 139th Street, where people told CBS News Miami they heard gunshots ring out.

Video from Chopper 4 showed two people that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rolled from ambulances and into Air Rescue. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Throughout the evening, evidence markers lined up the street and many questions have been left unanswered as police try to piece together what happened.

Margarita Valdera, a neighbor, told CBS News Miami that she was at home with her husband when it happened.

"My husband and I were watching TV and pow, pow, pow, pow," she said. "I told him they were fireworks and he said 'No, that's gunshots.'"

Many residents said they are scared because they don't know whether it's going to happen to them or one of their loved ones.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.