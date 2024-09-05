18-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 2 teen girls at Sunny Beach Isles home

MIAMI -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of sexually assaulting two 14-year-old girls at Sunny Isles Beach home.

According to the arrest form, Adam Hyman knew the girls as he had previously sold marijuana and vapes. On June 1, he reportedly picked them up and drove around to several locations in Aventura, including the top floor of the Aventura Mall parking garage where they smoked and vaped. He also allegedly took a handgun from his waistband and showed it off to the girls.

The teens would later tell police that Hyman drove them to a home in Sunny Isles Beach on 188 Street. According to police, the man who lives there is believed to be Hyman's supplier. When the girls asked him who lived there, Hyman reportedly told them it belonged to a "friend." He then used a code on the front door keypad to get inside, according to his arrest form.

The girls told police there were all kinds of guns everywhere and they were the only ones inside the home. They described the mix of firearms as pistols, submachine guns and shotguns.

At one point, Hyman reportedly pulled one of the girls into a bedroom. He then pointed a gun at her head and told her, "Can you believe how easily I could kill you right now," according to the arrest report. He then allegedly reportedly pushed her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her. The girl told police she feared for her life and didn't fight back.

Hyman then let her go and then pulled the other girl into the room and sexually assaulted her, according to police. She told police she suffered bleeding and pain afterward.

Hyman and the girls then left the house and he dropped one off at her home. He then drove to a Publix parking lot where he sexually assaulted the other girl again. She told police he recorded it on his phone because she saw the flash, according to the arrest report. Hyman then drove the girl home.

Hyman, who lives in Miami Beach, was arrested on Sept. 4. He's facing multiple charges including sexual battery with a firearm, lewd and lascivious battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and use of a child in a sexual performance.