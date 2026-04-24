17-year-old killed in southwest Miami-Dade shooting, 2 people detained for questioning, MDSO says

A 17-year-old has died after a shooting on Friday evening in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade deputies confirmed that the shooting occurred in the area of SW 282nd Street and 125th Avenue at approximately 6 p.m.

Deputies found a teen who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and later died after being transported to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that we received a tip that there was a dark colored vehicle involved in the incident," Detective Argemis "AC" Colome, MDSO PIO, said.

The two people who were inside the vehicle were detained and questioned about this shooting.

Witnesses tell CBS News Miami that this all began with a fight.

"The story is the kid spat on the other kid, and he called his brother, and he shot him," a teen witness who didn't want to be identified said.

"Any piece of information that anybody provides us can be helpful. We do have a juvenile that's been shot, and he's deceased, so that's definitely something that we need to get together and then find the person responsible for this incident," Det. Colome said.

MDSO also said that they found a gun on the scene as well as many shell casings. The investigation continues, and no additional information has been released.