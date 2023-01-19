16th Annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival set to return this year to Miami Gardens

Watch CBS News
MIAMI -- The city of Miami Gardens on Thursday unveiled its list of performers for its annual music festival that kicks off in about two months.

Jazz in The Gardens will feature a diverse group of musical artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott and hip hop reggae rapper Sean Paul.  .

The event is scheduled to be held March 11-12 at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium. 

Previous years have seen crowds of at least 70,000 people who attended the music festival.

This year's list of performers include:

  •  Jill Scott
  • Charlie Wilson 
  • Ari Lennox 
  • Sean Paul
  • Jodeci
  • Keyshia Cole
  • El DeBarge
  •  Erykah Badu
  • Mike Phillips and Soulful Sunday with Chandler Moore
  • Kierra Sheard
  • Pastor Mike Jr.

According to their Instagram, tickets are being sold now and can be bought online or on Ticketmaster.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 5:05 PM

