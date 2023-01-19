16th Annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival set to return this year to Miami Gardens

MIAMI -- The city of Miami Gardens on Thursday unveiled its list of performers for its annual music festival that kicks off in about two months.

Jazz in The Gardens will feature a diverse group of musical artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott and hip hop reggae rapper Sean Paul. .

The event is scheduled to be held March 11-12 at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium.

Previous years have seen crowds of at least 70,000 people who attended the music festival.

This year's list of performers include:

Jill Scott

Charlie Wilson

Ari Lennox

Sean Paul

Jodeci

Keyshia Cole

El DeBarge

Erykah Badu

Mike Phillips and Soulful Sunday with Chandler Moore

Kierra Sheard

Pastor Mike Jr.

According to their Instagram, tickets are being sold now and can be bought online or on Ticketmaster.