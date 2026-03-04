12 people are accused of taking place in a Miami-Dade scheme distributing fake licenses to insurance agents

In Miami-Dade County, investigators arrested 12 people in connection to a fraudulent insurance licensing scheme.

The investigation started back in 2023, but this week, more people were arrested for allegedly participating in the scheme.

According to investigators, the group was involved in an insurance agent license testing fraud scheme. In 2023, detectives say it was happening at the now-defunct D&R Financial Services in Virginia Gardens, owned and operated by Ranier Salas.

According to an arrest report, Salas was arrested in 2024 after investigators say he was allegedly offering fraudulent required Florida pre-insurance licensing education at his business, and circumventing the state's contracted testing vendor by completing online coursework and state licensing examinations on behalf of applicants for financial gain.

The report goes on to say that following the arrest of Salas and several of his associates for racketeering and insurance licensing fraud, warrants were issued to search their electronics. Investigators then discovered more people were involved. Years later, in 2026, investigators say 12 people were a part of the scheme and that they issued thousands of fraudulent licenses.