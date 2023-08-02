11-year-old Florida boy killed in motorcross accident

PASCO COUNTY -- Police are investigating a motocross accident that left an 11-year-old dead Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at Dade City Motocross.

They say the child was riding a dirt bike when another biker hit him.

Terry Mascho, who is a motocross racer, grew up racing at Dade City Motocross. Mascho explains that he signed a waiver acknowledging that the sport is extremely dangerous.

"There is a chance of serious injury and or death so knowing that we have to sign that every time we go out on the track." said Mascho.

Dade City police say the 11-year-old boy went off a jump on his bike and crashed as he landed.

Police say the boy was able to get up but as he was getting his bike off the track, another person went off the same jump coming down on him.

The 11-year-old boy suffered upper body injuries in his shoulder area. Immediately medics who are required to be on the track raced to care for the boy.

The 11-year-old boy was flown to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

