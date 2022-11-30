Watch CBS News
11 suspects arrested after investigators bust Miami-Dade restaurant operating illegally as a nightclub

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Eleven people have been arrested and are facing a host of charges in connection with a restaurant that was illegally operating as a nightclub, the Miami-Dade police said Wednesday.

Investigators from the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco and police busted the suspects after receiving complaints about Corvina House restaurant, located at 7844 Coral Way, police said in a written statement.

According to police, undercover investigators found that the group were allegedly using the business to sell alcohol without a liquor license and narcotics.

Police said illegal drugs were also being sold at the establishment, including purchases made by undercover investigators.

Police also said they confiscated several weapons, cash and alcohol when they busted the business. 

According to police reports, six men and five women were arrested.

Police identified the suspects as: Jorge Trutie

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

