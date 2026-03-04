10K Steps Miami women's walking club grows from small gathering to weekly downtown movement

In downtown Miami, a women's-only walking club has grown from a small gathering of friends into a weekly movement drawing hundreds of people.

Every Saturday, women from across Miami walk 10,000 steps through downtown, making their way over a bridge in Brickell. What started as a vision for friends Cassius Bythewood and Josephine Lentner has grown into a weekly movement.

"I had a vision from God one night of a large group of women walking, talking, smiling, laughing together," said founder of 10K Steps Miami Cassius Bythewood. "So the next day I had a walk with Josie. I told her about this idea and she said that she herself had been hoping to start communities for women as well."

Every Saturday morning, women of all ages and backgrounds gather at Sixty Vines in downtown Miami for the weekly walk. Over the last five months, the group has continued to grow.

10K Steps Miami continues growing its movement

What started with five people in the first week grew to 100 participants by week five. Five months later, organizers say they are receiving 1,000 RSVPs a week.

"Here we are creating a space where they can just come as they are. Come meet friends. Bring friends. Just find their friend groups," Lentner said. "We have so many girls who have made their friendships here."

Each week, the group walks about two miles from Miami Worldcenter to Bayfront Park, then heads toward Brickell over the Brickell Bridge. After a short break, they walk back – totaling about four miles, or roughly 10,000 steps.

"If you can't do anything at all, you can go on a walk and that can give you clarity of mind," Lentner said.

Leta Grant comes every weekend.

She was hit by a semi-truck, leaving her with a lifelong spinal cord injury. She said that walking is one of the few things she can do that makes her feel good.

"All different walks of life, all different ages, all nationalities – that's a beautiful thing," Grant said of the people who join in on the walks. "The way the world is now, all we need is love. You see my shirt – love."

For Kimberly Miranda, she initially joined to support her friends, and now she helps lead the weekly walk.

Group hopeful that the walks can expand to other cities

"It's very beautiful that we get to come together as women. I know we needed it desperately in Miami, as far as bringing the community together and just getting our 10,000 steps in," Miranda said. "So for me, it was an amazing thing to see."

10K Steps Miami has more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and organizers say they have received messages from people around the world asking when the group will expand to their cities.

Organizers say expanding beyond Miami is the next step in their journey.