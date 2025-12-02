Brickell residents fed up with noise as petition targets loud engines, drag racing and sleepless nights

BRICKELL — It's the luxury Miami neighborhood that attracts people from around the world, but hundreds of people who live here say they're fed up.

Many Brickell residents say they have an issue with how loud their neighborhood is. They tell CBS News Miami they pay a lot of money to live here, and some say they can even hear the revving of engines all the way up on the 40th and 50th floors of their condos.

"It's a quality of life issue," said Monica Meija.

Mejia has lived in Brickell for 15 years. She said she thinks it's the best neighborhood in Miami to live in, but over the last year, the noise pollution has become a nuisance.

Petition calls for city action

"Crazy, unbearable, with the amount of just noise, traffic, and it's not just normal traffic, it's people are racing, people are just showing off on South Miami Avenue like in front of all of the restaurants," said Meija.

About a week ago, Mejia started a petition calling for action from local leaders and received overwhelming support from her neighbors.

"Within 24 hours, it already got 1,000 signatures, and we're almost at 2,000 signatures now," said Meija.

Residents say noise lasts all night

Many Brickell residents say they can hear the noise in their homes — morning, day, and night.

"They're revving their engines really loud, bikes, motorcycles, rental cars, keeping us up for all hours of the night. Just like they're drag racing, they're doing donuts in the street, all hours of the night," said Jose Ortiz.

Some say noise comes with Miami life

Others argue this is what you should expect living in the heart of the Magic City.

"They should probably get over it. I mean, Miami is a place where it's all about showing off and posturing, so the problem that I have is coming here, knowing that, everyone from the world knows that," said Ryan Prati.

City commissioner responds to complaints

We reached out to City of Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo about residents' concerns and received a statement from his office that reads in part:

"In partnership with the Miami Police Department, we are implementing targeted strategies to address noise and traffic violations. The issue primarily stems from two groups: motorcycles and high-performance vehicles. Many of the latter are owned by residents, while others are rentals. The Commissioner has committed to meeting personally with luxury rental companies to add an educational component to their rental process.

Our team is also working closely with police leadership to organize specialized enforcement details in key hotspots, leverage technology to strengthen accountability, and report illegal motorcycle activity to support ongoing investigations. However, under current Florida law, officers can only cite noise violations they personally witness, even if residents share video evidence."

Commissioner Pardo's office says they encourage concerned neighbors to share feedback and ideas. You can do so by reaching out at District2@miamigov.com.