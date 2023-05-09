$100 million in state-funded program to strengthen your home

MIAMI - Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis visited Hialeah to share an important message: Strengthen your home for Hurricane season.

"We live in paradise; sometimes, Mother Nature throws us haymakers," Patronis said. "Must prepare now."

Patronis reminded Floridians of a state-funded program to help do just that, potentially lowering insurance rates at the same time.

"When we lower your insurance cost, we're making homeownership more achievable," shared Patronis.

Patronis announces an additional $100 million in funding for the state's Home Mitigation Grant. Worth up to $10,000 each to fortify doors, windows, and roofs from severe storms. Homeowners must provide $5,000 of their own funds toward the project.

Any homeowner is eligible pending certain requirements. The homeowner must provide proof of Homestead exemption. And the home is insured for $500,000 or less.

Any homeowner is eligible. Patronis' office did not specify if there were any eligibility restrictions with receiving grant funds. We did email his office to clarify.

CBS News Miami asked Patronis why not target the homes needing help more urgently or those on lower or fixed incomes.

Patronis responded, mentioning that's what they did a year ago. "Last year's program was defined areas," said Patronis. "People in North Florida, Central Florida, and East Florida that want to have access to this grant program."

Also, every homeowner in Florida is eligible for a free wind mitigation inspection, which Alex Ray of John Galt Insurance suggests doing.

"Worst case, maybe they find something to give you credit for that you didn't have credit for before," mentioned Ray.

And if homeowners invest in fortifying a home, state law mandates insurance companies must provide decreased rates.

"Typically, about 40% percent is the max discount you'll get for wind mitigation," said Ray. "What features you have that are going to generate that discount is going to vary."

Patronis adds that the grant funds will go quickly, so act fast if you want help for your home.

Patronis says to visit My-Safe-FL.com for more information on how to sign up and register for the grant. He adds typically that, you must spend to fix first before receiving the free grant funds.