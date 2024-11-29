100 life-sized elephant sculptures on display in Miami Beach for Art Week

Elephant sculptures make their way across the U.S. Elephant sculptures make their way across the U.S. 04:36

MIAMI - As Miami Beach gears up for Art Week, an exhibition featuring 100 life-sized sculptures of Indian elephants has landed on its shores, blending art, conservation and culture.

The traveling installation known as "The Great Elephant Migration" is now on display near the shore, on the sands between 36th and 37th Streets.

The installation website said the project supports both the indigenous communities who create the works and conservation efforts.

"The herd has arrived, inviting us to coexist with them just as the indigenous communities of southern India do with their real-life counterparts," said a spokesperson for the project.

The installation, offering visitors a preview before its official launch on December 2, celebrates the connection between humans, animals and their environments.

Organizers said each sculpture crafted from a weed called lantana is available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting conservation and coexistence projects aimed at protecting migratory animals across land, water and air.

The exhibition aligns with Miami Art Week's ethos of blending artistic expression with global issues, organizers said.

As Miami Beach becomes a temporary home for these sculptures, visitors are invited to walk among them, connecting with their message of harmony and respect for nature.

"The Great Elephant Migration" is a must-see during this year's Art Week.