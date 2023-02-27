1 hospitalized after vehicle ends up in SW Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI - At least one person had to be transported to a local hospital Monday afternoon after a vehicle ended up submerged in an SW Miami-Dade canal.

It happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of SW 127th Avenue and SW 232nd Street in Homestead.

Fire Rescue units were at the scene rendering assistance.

The victim was described as a minor.

Authorities are investigating what may have caused the vehicle to go into the body of water.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.