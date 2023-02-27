1 hospitalized after vehicle ends up in SW Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI - At least one person had to be transported to a local hospital Monday afternoon after a vehicle ended up submerged in an SW Miami-Dade canal.
It happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of SW 127th Avenue and SW 232nd Street in Homestead.
Fire Rescue units were at the scene rendering assistance.
The victim was described as a minor.
Authorities are investigating what may have caused the vehicle to go into the body of water.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.