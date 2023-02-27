Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hospitalized after vehicle ends up in SW Miami-Dade canal

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - At least one person had to be transported to a local hospital Monday afternoon after a vehicle ended up submerged in an SW Miami-Dade canal. 

It happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of SW 127th Avenue and SW 232nd Street in Homestead.

Fire Rescue units were at the scene rendering assistance.

The victim was described as a minor. 

Authorities are investigating what may have caused the vehicle to go into the body of water.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 5:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.