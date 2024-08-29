Watch CBS News
1 dead after ATV ends up in canal in SW Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - One person is dead and another was assessed for injuries Thursday afternoon after their all-terrain vehicle ended up in a canal in the Hammocks area of Miami-Dade County

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. in a canal near 112th Street & SW 157th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and reported one person was out of the water, while they searched for another in the canal. 

Authorities said one near-drowning patient was pulled from the canal, but that person did not make it. 

Police have not identified the victims and are continuing to investigate. 

