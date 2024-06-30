Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Florida Panthers honored with parade of champions in Fort Lauderdale Beach

Fans flood the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday as the Florida Panthers are honored with a parade and ceremony after their first Stanley Cup win.

 

Fans partying up as they wait for the Florida Panthers parade to begin

Fans partying up as they wait for the Florida Panthers parade to begin 02:20

CBS News Miami's Najahe Sherman parties it up with Florida Panthers fans as they wait to see the Cats parade down A1A.

Lifelong fans thrilled that Florida Panthers finally get the celebration they deserve

Lifelong fans thrilled that Florida Panthers finally get the celebration they deserve 03:28

CBS News Miami's Trish Christakis chats with fans who have grown up with the Florida Panthers, saying that their Stanley Cup victory was worth the wait.

"Voice of the Panthers" takes to the crowd with fans at parade of champions

"Voice of the Panthers" takes to the crowd with fans at parade of champions 01:56

CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein joins in on the festivities with the fans ahead of the Florida Panthers parade of champions.

Rain or shine, fans stick through wet weather for the Cats

Fans stick out the rain to see Florida Panthers parade of champions 03:19

CBS News Miami's Larry Seward is at the start of the parade route as hundreds of thousands of soaked fans line up along State Road A1A in spite of the rainy weather.

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Team has the forecast for Florida Panthers parade of champions 03:12
Hundreds of thousands already flooding Fort Lauderdale Beach

parade-stage-6-30-2024.jpg
  As we're just hours away from the parade, hundreds of thousands are already at the main stage ahead of the ceremony and celebrations as the Panthers make final preparations. CBS News Miami

As we're just hours away from the parade, hundreds of thousands are already at the main stage ahead of the ceremony and celebrations as the Panthers make final preparations.

