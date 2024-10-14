live updates
Miami Gardens supply caravan headed to West Coast survivors of Milton
They will leave Norwood Park and head to St. Petersburg in hopes of helping minority and underserved communities.
The effort was put together by City of Miami Gardens leaders and state Rep. Ashley Grant.
For three days, city leaders have asked members of the community to drop off items, and the community came through.
Caravan of Hope Headed to the Hub in St. Petersburg
Executive Producer Tania Francois joined the Caravan of Hope early Monday morning in a convoy of about a dozen vehicles.
