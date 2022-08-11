Justice Department moves to unseal search warrant used to seize documents from Trump's home

Justice Department moves to unseal search warrant used to seize documents from Trump's homeget the free app
Washington — The Justice Department moved to unseal the search warrant used by federal agents who took documents from former President Donald Trump's home in Florida, Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Thursday.
The former president revealed that the FBI had executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, and sources confirmed to CBS News that the search was connected to a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records. The National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records, some of which contained classified national security material, from Mar-a-Lago in mid-January, and asked the Justice Department to investigate.
During its search earlier this week, the FBI took boxes and documents, two sources confirmed to CBS News, and no electronics were taken. One official said some or possibly all of the seized records contained classified information.
Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News on Thursday that a federal grand jury issued a subpoena related to the document investigation in the spring, before Justice Department officials met with Trump attorneys at Mar-a-Lago in June regarding the records. The online news outlet Just the News first reported the existence of the subpoena.
Trump and his GOP allies were quick to denounce the search, claiming without evidence it is a politically motivated attack against a likely challenger to President Biden in 2024. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy forecasted an investigation into the Justice Department if Republicans win control of the House in the November midterm elections, telling Garland in a tweet to preserve records and prepare to testify next year.
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP lawmakers called on Garland to provide an explanation of the events.
Robert Costa and Andres Triay contributed reporting.