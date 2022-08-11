Special Report: Garland announces move to unseal search warrant for Mar-a-Lago Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department has moved to unseal the search warrant used by the FBI to search former President Trump's Florida home, given Trump's "public confirmation" of the search and "substantial public interest." Garland also told reporters that he had personally approved the warrant. Watch his full statement and analysis in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Margaret Brennan.