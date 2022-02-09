National Archives asks Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of White House records

The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate former President Trump's handling of White House records, CBS News has learned.

A referral does not necessarily mean that there will be an investigation, a source familiar with internal deliberations said. The source said referrals like these are standard procedure when there are possible criminal violations. The Washington Post was the first to report the request.

The handling of White House documents during the Trump administration has come under scrutiny recently after the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of records from the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The Justice Department is not commenting on the matter, nor is the National Archives.

"We do not comment on potential or ongoing investigations," a National Archives spokesperson said.

In a statement, Trump acknowledged cooperation with the National Archives.

"Following collaborative and respectful discussions, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) arranged for the transport of boxes that contained Presidential Records in compliance with the Presidential Records Act," the former president said. "Much of this material will someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library for the public to view my administration's incredible accomplishments for the American people. The media's characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy."

