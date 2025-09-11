Nation marks 24 years since 9/11 with ceremonies in NYC, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania
What we know about Sept. 11 remembrance events:
- Thursday marks 24 years since Sept. 11, 2001, when 2,977 people were killed in terrorist attacks on New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
- President Trump is attending the ceremony at the Pentagon.
- In New York, there will be an annual reading of the names at Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center's Twin Towers collapsed. More than 2,700 of those killed on Sept. 11 died in that attack.
- Vice President JD Vance canceled his planned trip to New York, a source said, to instead go to Utah, where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday.
- There will also be a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 crashed after passengers stormed the cockpit, stopping the hijackers.
Trump expresses "horror and grief" at the "heinous assassination" of Charlie Kirk, says Kirk will receive Medal of Freedom posthumously
President Trump began his remarks by expressing the "horror and grief" he and other Americans have over the "heinous assassination" of conservative figure Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.
"Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk are felt," Mr. Trump said. "Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people. Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erika and his beautiful children. Fantastic people, they are."
He continued, "We miss him greatly yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on. I'm pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Medal of Freedom."
The president said the date of the ceremony will be announced, and he's sure there will be a very big crowd.
Pentagon holds moment of silence for the moment of impact
The attendees at the Pentagon ceremony, including the Trumps, held a moment of silence for the lives lost. The minute of silence represented the minute of impact, when Flight 77 ripped through the west wall of the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.
The first lady held her hand over her heart, while the president saluted.
Trumps listen as the names of those killed at the Pentagon are read
The president, first lady and other attendees sat in silence as military officials read the names of the fallen at the Pentagon. The plane that crashed into the Pentagon killed 125 people at the Pentagon. The 59 passengers aboard also died.
Massachusetts remembers the lives of those lost
Boston is holding a remembrance ceremony to recognize the 206 people from Massachusetts who were killed in the terrorist attacks. A moment of silence and a reading of the 206 names is marking the occasion.
American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, which both took off from Boston's Logan Airport, were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Trump arrives at Pentagon for observance event
President Trump has arrived at the Pentagon for the remembrance event. He and first lady Melania Trump are expected to lay a wreath before the official ceremony begins.
New York begins ceremony reading names of 9/11 victims
The ceremony in New York began at 8:46 a.m., when there was a moment of silence to mark the time the first plane hit the North Tower.
Families of those killed on Sept. 11 began reading the names of the victims at 8:48 a.m.
There will be five other moments of silence, one at 9:03 a.m. to mark when the second plane hit the South Tower, then one at 9:37 a.m. when the Pentagon was struck and then the fourth one will be at 9:59 a.m., when the South Tower collapsed. There will be a fifth moment of silence at 10:03 a.m. marking when the hijacked plane in Shanksville crashed and then finally, one at 10:28 a.m., when the North Tower collapsed.
JD Vance cancels visit to Ground Zero to go to Utah, source says
Vice President JD Vance will no longer go to New York on Thursday, a source said. Vance and second lady Usha Vance will instead travel to Utah, where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University.
The Vances will pay their respects to Kirk's family in Salt Lake City.