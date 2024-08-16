Best countertop ice makers to keep the party going all summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Williams Sonoma

If you're seeking restaurant-style nugget ice or just a way to make ice quickly for parties, a countertop ice maker may be right for you and your kitchen. They're a great option if your refrigerator doesn't have a built-in ice maker.

When shopping for a countertop ice maker, consider how much ice it can make per day, plus what types of ice it makes. When it comes to technology, some ice makers keep it simple, while others can be controlled through your smartphone. And consider how you would like to refill your ice maker. Some ice makers must be manually refilled while others come with an inlet hose.

Ahead we've rounded up the best countertop ice makers from GE, Frigidaire, Igloo and more brands. Say goodbye to smelly, freezer-burned ice from your ice cube tray with one of the appliances ahead. They make fresh ice much faster than your standard ice tray in the freezer.

Best ice makers of 2024

All of the options below have a 4.0 or higher review score.

Most popular ice maker: Silonn countertop ice maker

Amazon

This No. 1 bestseller on Amazon takes just six minutes to make nine bullet-shaped ice cubes and can make 26 pounds of fresh ice in just 24 hours. The Silonn countertop ice maker has more than 27,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

This countertop ice maker is self-cleaning and comes with an ice scoop. It can make two sizes of bullet ice. Find the Silonn countertop ice maker in eight colors at varying prices.

This 4.4-star-rated ice maker is currently on sale at Amazon with an instant coupon.

Best splurge ice maker: GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker with Wi-Fi

Williams Sonoma

There's ice and then there's nugget ice. Nugget ice is the soft, easy-to-crunch ice that's used in some of your favorite fast food drinks. Because there's trapped air, nugget ice lasts longer in drinks. Its softer texture, meanwhile, makes it ideal for use in summery blended drinks.

This splurge-worthy ice maker from GE is available in two colors, with the more budget-friendly option being stainless steel. You can request fresh ice from your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant and have it ready in 20 minutes. It makes up to 24 pounds of ice a day and comes with a scoop.

You can find the GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker at Amazon starting at $299 (reduced from $599) for the black stainless model. The stainless steel model is $549.

Best budget ice maker: Countertop ice maker

Amazon

This bullet ice maker with a handle is your most affordable option and still makes up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours. It can make nine ice cubes in as little as six minutes. This budget-friendly ice maker has won the hearts of many reviewers, with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

We like that this model is self-cleaning. It comes with an ice scoop. Choose between five color options.

This 4.5-star-rated ice maker is currently on sale for $70 with an instant coupon.

Best value ice maker: Frigidaire ice maker

Amazon

This more affordable Frigidaire ice maker makes two sizes of ice. It can produce up to 26 pounds of ice per day, with the first batch ready in as little as six minutes.

"It's cool because if you just need some ice for a small party, you can make enough within about 20 minutes," an Amazon reviewer says. "[This machine is] also very beautiful."

Find this ice maker in four colors. It comes with a scoop and is rated 4.5 stars.

Best ice maker for bullet ice: Kissair countertop ice maker



Walmart

This affordable ice maker with a handle makes up to 26 pounds of bullet-shaped ice. It can have nine bullet-shaped ice cubes ready in as little as six minutes.

This portable ice maker is self-cleaning and comes with an ice scoop. Its handle makes it easy to transport.

It's rated 4.5 stars, comes in five colors and is currently discounted $66 at Walmart.

Most stylish ice maker: Igloo automatic ice maker



Amazon

This Igloo ice maker comes in fun colors, as well as classic colors like white and stainless steel. It makes up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours or nine ice cubes in as little as seven minutes.

This ice maker produces two ice cube sizes and is equipped with a self-cleaning feature. It also includes a convenient ice scoop and has received a 4.1-star rating.