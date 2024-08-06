The best back-to-school deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's back-to-school time, which means that if you head over to Amazon, Best Buy or Samsung, you can discover some serious price-slashing going on. We're talking specifically about popular smartwatches.

Whether you're looking for an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Google Pixel Watch 2, or another popular smartwatch model, any can serve as a feature-packed companion to your smartphone. These smartwatches are powerful communications, productivity, entertainment, health, fitness and safety tools that wrap comfortably around your wrist.

Best back-to-school smartwatch deals

Whatever your budget or needs, you can find some great deals on the most popular smartwatches available from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS only, Sport Band): $299 (25% off)

No two ways about it: This is the most popular smartwatch in the world. It's designed to work in conjunction with an Apple iPhone, but if you invest in the GPS + cellular version of the watch, it can work autonomously, too. Even without your phone nearby, you can use the watch to do things like calls, texts, music streaming and talking to Siri.

One of the things people love about Apple Watch is that it's so customizable. It comes in two casing sizes -- 41 millimeters or 45 millimeters. You can also choose between an aluminum or stainless steel casing. And there are hundreds of watch band options for the Apple Watch, beyond the several dozen colors and styles offered by Apple directly.

Apple Watch is designed to do it all -- help you communicate, stream music, stay up to date on the news, serve as a fitness tracker and health monitoring device, help you stay productiveBut , call for help in an emergency, play games, display your favorite photos and so much more.

To learn all about the mega-popular Apple Watch Series 9, check out our full review of the smartwatch, as well as our roundup of the top nine things we love about this smartwatch.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm, GPS only, Sport band): $189 (24% off)

Perfect for an iPhone user who's new to a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is the perfect "starter" watch -- and it's extremely inexpensive, too. Right now, you'll find several configurations of the Apple Watch SE on sale for at least 24% off, including this 40-millimeter, GPS-only model that comes with an Apple Sports Band. It's currently priced at just $189.

The Apple Watch SE is a scaled-down version of the Apple Watch Series 9. But it still offers all of the most popular features people love about Apple's smartwatch lineup. We highly recommend the GPS + cellular version of this watch for kids (instead of giving them a smartphone) or to help monitor an elderly adult. Without the wearer needing their own iPhone, a parent or caregiver can track the watch's location, plus communicate with the wearer via phone calls or text messages.

The Apple Watch SE GPS/cellular version also works autonomously when taking advantage of its safety features, including fall detection, Emergency SOS and crash detection.

This version of the Apple Watch runs the same version of the WatchOS operating system and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other current Apple Watch models. And there's a vast selection of apps, watch faces and watch bands available.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + cellular, 49mm, Alpine Loop): $700 (12% off)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently Apple's most powerful and versatile smartwatch. It's designed primarily for outdoor adventurers and features a more rugged design and longer battery life than the Apple Watch Series 9. However, just about anyone can take advantage of its more advanced features.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a brighter, always-on display. Its casing is made from durable titanium, and the special watch bands available for it are equally hardy. In addition to more precise GPS navigation, the watch has a built-in emergency siren, plus a slew of other health, fitness and safety features.

The watch includes advanced metrics and views in the Workout app, including heart rate displays, custom workouts and cycling workout views. Meanwhile, precision dual-frequency GPS provides incredible accuracy for calculating distance, pace and route maps. The Compass app delivers helpful views and details like elevation, incline, longitude and latitude.

Mark your location with Compass Waypoints and then backtrack using GPS to retrace your steps. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also made for recreational water sports, scuba, and free diving for descents to 40 meters.

The Depth app shows the time, current depth, water temperature, duration under water and maximum depth you've reached, while the Oceanic+ app puts a dive computer on your wrist. And that's just a sampling of what the now-discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 is capable of.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Bluetooth only): $209 (30% off)

Just as the Apple Watch is the ideal companion for Apple iPhone users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is perfect for Samsung Galaxy or Android smartphone users. The watch runs Google's WearOS operating system, so it's fully compatible with many Android apps running on your phone. This watch is also a powerful communications, productivity, health/fitness, entertainment and safety tool that's worn around your wrist.

As you'd expect, Galaxy Watch 6 is chock full of sensors that monitor everything from your movement and sleep patterns, to your heart rate, activities, exercises and more. The watch comes in a handful of casing colors and has a wide selection of bands available for it. The watch faces are customizable and optional apps can be downloaded from the app store.

Plus, when the watch is close to your phone, you handle calls and text via the watch. Right now, most configurations of the Galaxy Watch 6 are on sale. Keep in mind, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series was recently released, so a more advanced model (now with some AI capabilities and features) is now available, too.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (GPS + Cellular): $380 (5% off)

If you're an Android user, you probably know that the Android operating system was designed by Google, and that many of the features built into the Android OS play well with Google apps and services. The same is true with Google's WearOS smartwatch operating system.

So, it makes sense that if you want a smartwatch designed by that same company, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is the way to go. Right now, Amazon has the GPS + Cellular version of this watch on sale for 5% off.

And since Google now owns Fitbit, all of the health and fitness tools that come in Fitbit trackers are incorporated into the Google Pixel Watch 2. It too is a powerful and versatile communications, productivity, entertainment, health/fitness and safety tool that takes the form of a wristwatch. (It also does a nice job telling time, by the way.)

The watch comes in eight colors, each with a matching band. You also get up to a 24-hour battery life and a bright, always-on display.

Google Pixel Watch (GPS + Cellular): $230 (30% off)

The Google Pixel Watch is a slightly older version, compared to the Pixel Watch 2, but both models run the latest version of the WatchOS operating system, come with the same collection of preinstalled apps and have a vast selection of optional apps available from Google's app store.

This configuration of the Pixel Watch includes GPS and cellular LTE capabilities, so on its own, it can make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, stream music, provide access to Google Assistant and more -- even when your Android phone isn't nearby. (A nominal monthly charge, usually around $10 per month, from your phone's cellular company will apply.)

The watch comes in a variety of stylish casing and band colors. Just in time for back to school, most of the Google Pixel Watch configurations with cellular capabilities are on sale, with pricing starting at just $230.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: $90 (40% off)

Yes, you have options beyond Apple, Samsung and Google -- smartwatches from lesser known companies and that work with both an iPhone or Android phone.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a feature-packed smartwatch with an AMOLED display and that has cellular and Bluetooth capabilities. Built into the watch are more than 150 sports and fitness modes, along with sensors that monitor heart rate, SpO2 levels, location, elevation, breathing patterns, stress level, sleep patterns and more. And you get all this for around $90 -- which is less than what Apple charges for some of its Apple Watch bands.

Other notable features include an extended battery life (up to 12 days) and the ability to store up to 470 songs locally, so you can listen to music without your phone or an internet connection.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $650 (Get up to $350 instant trade-in credit)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it's designed to work with Android smartphones, particularly those in the Galaxy ecosystem.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering an extra generous trade in credit -- up to $350 -- if you have an older smartwatch or eligible device to trade in. This smartwatch is made with an ultra-durable titanium casing and has a normal battery life up to 60 hours. However, using Power Saving mode, this can be extended up to 100 hours.

Notable features include enhanced GPS navigation, an upgraded heart rate monitor, IP68 water resistance, and integrated apps for tracking numerous specialized sports and activities. This is also a powerful sleep monitor and sleep coach.

Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for outdoor adventurers and athletes. The watch pairs with your Android smartphone and shares data with the Samsung Health app, which in turn provides valuable analysis and feedback about many aspects of your health, fitness and sleep. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is new for 2024 and is Samsung's most powerful and durable smartwatch yet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: $300 (save $150)

The latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 takes advantage of Galaxy AI and a more powerful processor to provide new ways to use the watch.

Normally, this smartwatch has a starting price of $350, but Samsung has it on sale for an introductory price of just $300. Plus, you can get up to $250 instant trade-in credit if you have an eligible smartwatch or device to trade in.

Choose between three band styles and multiple casing and band colors. Compared to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, this latest version is lighter, has a more powerful processor, a slightly larger display, enhanced sensors, the addition to a body temperature sensor, plus the new AI functionality.

Galaxy Watch FE: $200 (Plus get up to $100 trade-in credit)

Ideal for first-time smartwatch users and people who want more of a fitness tracker than full smartwatch functionality, the Galaxy Watch FE is a low-cost option. It's currently priced at just $200, but Samsung is offering up to $100 in instant trade-in credit if you have an eligible smartwatch or device.

Available in three colors (black, pink and silver), the Galaxy Watch FE is sleek and lightweight. A wide range of band color and styles are available, so you can personalize the appearance of the watch and then add a customized watch face.

All of the health and fitness data that the Galaxy Watch FE collects can seamlessly be shared with the Samsung Health app on your Galaxy smartphone. And with the help of Galaxy AI, the watch provides all sorts of health-, fitness- and sleep-related insight. The watch face is 40 millimeters and uses a durable sapphire crystal over the display. The watch itself has an IP68 rating and it works in conjunction with all other devices in Samsung's Galaxy eco-system, including Galaxy Buds earbuds, the Galaxy Ring and all Galaxy smartphones.

Get extra savings on a 'certified refurbished' Apple Watch from Best Buy

Right now, depending on the Apple Watch model, color and configuration you choose, you can save between $179 and $239 if you purchase a certified refurbished model from Best Buy.

These discounts are for some older versions of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Keep in mind, not all configurations or colors of these watches are available and inventory is very limited.

As a bonus, all discounted Apple Watches come with a four month trail subscription to the Apple Fitness+ service.

For more help choosing the perfect smartwatch, be sure to check out our coverage of the best smartwatches for 2024, the best smartwatches for Android phone owners in 2024, the best waterproof activity trackers and smartwatches in 2024, the best Apple Watch alternatives and the best smartwatches and fitness trackers for kids. We've also compiled a roundup of the best premium Apple Watch bands for 2024.