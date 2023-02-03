Sam's Club February 2023 deal: Get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Worried about inflation in 2023? You can save money on groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership. The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering a one-year membership to Sam's Club for $25. That's half the usual price of a Sam's Club membership. And the best part -- you can start using your Sam's Club membership immediately to save money on groceries and gas.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)

The warehouse retailer even has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

Best Sam's Club member deals in February 2023

It's not just Sam's Club memberships that are on sale -- the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items and apparel in February 2023. We've rounded up our favorite deals to shop at Sam's Club below, or use the button to head directly to all the deals.

Hurry, many of the following featured Sam's Club deals end soon.

Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25

Sam's Club

Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on gas.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Save money on gas with Walmart+

Enjoy special member prices on gas with a Walmart+ membership. In April 2022, Walmart doubled Walmart+ members' gas savings, from five cents off every gallon to 10 cents off. The deal is good at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started, and save cash. But wait, there's more: Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up at Sam's Club fuel centers, and enjoy the special prices that are offered there to Sam's Club members.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

