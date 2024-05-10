The best refrigerator to buy in 2024 is more than $1,600 off right now at Samsung

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Our No. 1 CBS Essentials reader-loved fridge is more than $1,600 off right now when you buy it directly from Samsung. If you've been considering upgrading from your old refrigerator to a brand-new smart fridge, this 29-cubic-foot Samsung model is stylish and modern. It's one of the best refrigerators of 2024.

The Samsung smart four-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub has been our bestselling refrigerator since 2022. CBS Essentials readers purchased more of these extra-large Samsung fridges than any other refrigerator. Normally priced at $4,500, right now, you can get this Samsung home appliance for $2,900.

Samsung smart four-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: Save $1,600

Samsung

This 4.3-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser or the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor in your water.

Samsung's touch-screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open [the] door against the wall)."

This refrigerator measures 29 cubic feet. Available in stainless steel and black stainless steel colors.

Many of these CBS Essentials reader-loved refrigerators are on sale now.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: Save $815

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated refrigerator features customizable door panels in various colors and finishes. It includes a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher, and a dual-function ice maker that produces two types of ice.

The refrigerator also boasts a FlexZone feature, that allows you to convert the lower-right storage compartment between a refrigerator and a freezer to suit your needs.

LG door-in-door refrigerator

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

LG side-by-side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant. Find it on sale at Best Buy and LG for $1,300, reduced from $1,721.

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column

Miele via Appliances Connection

Miele's MasterCool series 30-inch column refrigerator has a bunch of cool features, including smart tech. The refrigerator doesn't have a door handle, instead featuring a push-to-open door activated by light pressure from your hand. The inside of the refrigerator is outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter upon opening the refrigerator door. The Miele fridge features a function that allows you to adjust fridge temperature or lighting with the touch of your finger. You can even change the background color of the touch display.

This refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app and controlled remotely. Use the app to adjust temperatures or connect to the Miele online store to order products such as water filters.

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator

Miele via Appliances Connection

Although the Miele 36-inch bottom freezer refrigerator includes a handle, it also features Miele's push-to-open tech. Like the Miele refrigerator above it, this Mastercool smart bottom freezer is also outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter when you open the refrigerator door.

This fridge keeps food smells at bay with Miele's Active AirClean filter. The filter is made with a combination of active charcoal and chitosan, a natural product, that works to eliminate odors in your fridge.

This smart refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app to remotely adjust temperatures, switch on programs or connect to the Miele Web Store to order products.

What to consider before buying a refrigerator

Appliance expert and repair tech Renae DuHaime told CBS Essentials that when purchasing a refrigerator (or any major home appliance) you need to consider the size of your space. "The first thing you'll want to do is measure and take a photo of the space it will be occupying," they explained. "Having the photo to reference when you're shopping helps to be able to visualize whether the fridge will work in the space–for example, if there is a wall on one side of the space that would prevent the door from being opened in a certain direction."

DuHaime told CBS Essentials that our readers should familiarize themselves with popular refrigerator styles. "Most residential refrigerators come in one of five different styles," they said. "Each style has its own space restrictions that you'll want to take into consideration. For example, unlike a top-mount refrigerator (which has a smaller freezer compartment), a side-by-side refrigerator has an equal amount of space in both the fresh food compartment and the freezer compartment. However, that space is mostly vertical, meaning the respective compartments are usually very narrow. If you often cook meals or baked goods that take up a lot of horizontal space in the fridge (or if you're like me, and you have a tendency to put the entire box in the fridge when you order pizza), a side-by-side fridge wouldn't work very well for you."

How to shop for a refrigerator like an appliance expert

Want to shop for a refrigerator like an expert? "The best advice I can give when looking at a specific refrigerator brand is to visit their website," DuHaime shared. "A brand's website can tell you a lot about what it might be like to own an appliance made by that brand.

Does their website have customer service easily accessible, or is it difficult to figure out how to get in contact with them? Can you look up a PDF version of their appliance manuals easily, or are they nowhere to be found? Do they offer extra advice on how to get the best out of their products, or does their website focus more on sales? This can all make a big difference in the kind of support you'll receive from that brand should your appliance ever have an issue that you need resolved."