How to watch the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: Who's performing, what time is the show and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII is here. Every year, there's an ongoing debate -- will the Super Bowl halftime show be even bigger than the game itself? We'd like to officially cast our vote for the game, but images of a red-clad Rihanna crushing Super Bowl LVII's halftime show and the epic JLo/Shakira Super Bowl LIV halftime show are indelible cultural moments we'll talk about for years to come.

Usher, this year's Super Bowl halftime performer, promises fans "a show unlike anything they've seen before." Performing since he was 15, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar is an international sensation.

Keep reading to find out who's performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show today, how to watch the show even if you don't have cable and what to expect from this year's halftime show.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show for the first time. Usher previously appeared as a guest for Super Bowl XLV, which was headlined by the Black Eyed Peas.

The superstar was handpicked by Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has executive produced the show since partnering with the NFL in 2019.

How and when to watch the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT). Fans can expect the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show to begin about 90 minutes later.

The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show will air live on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream live on Paramount+.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show without cable

While most cable packages include CBS and Nickelodeon, it's easy to watch the 2024 Super Bowl and Usher's halftime show if CBS or Nickelodeon aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

You can stream the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show through a subscription to Paramount+. Not only can you watch the 2024 Super Bowl and Usher's halftime performance with a Paramount+ subscription, the streamer also offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. You can also watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games (with a Paramount + with Showtime subscription) as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free. After the free trial period, Paramount+ Essential is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for just $11.99 per month.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essential tier, which gives viewers access to catch Super Bowl LVIII and the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, plus all live NFL games airing next season on CBS. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service, a $72 value.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

You can also catch the show on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, the Super Bowl and the halftime show. Packages include CBS, Fox ("NFL on Fox"), NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the show without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Usher's performance, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 188 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the halftime show with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to more than 95 channels, including your local CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

Watch every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you want to catch the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on your phone or tablet, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service is $7 per month, but NFL+ is currently offering a seven-month subscription for just $20.

NFL+ offers access to the NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can watch the Super Bowl and the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, MLB and college sports on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable.

Who is Usher?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Born Usher Raymond IV, the Super Bowl halftime star is 45-year-old singer, dancer, actor, producer and philanthropist. The Texas native grew up in Chattanooga, TN, where he was encouraged by his mother, Jonetta Patton, to join a local church youth choir. After hearing him sing, Usher's grandmother encouraged him to sing professionally.

The family later moved to Atlanta, GA, hoping the city would provide more opportunity for the budding singer. A performance on the TV talent search show "Star Search" helped earn Usher a meeting with famed LaFace records owner L.A. Reid, who signed the young singer.

Usher went on to become a top recording artist who has won eight Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 12 Soul Train Music Awards and eight American Music Awards. Usher has received inductions into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has received both the Freedom Award and President's Volunteer Service Award for his philanthropic work.

In addition to his successful music career and his charitable efforts, Usher served as a judge on NBC's "The Voice." He has appeared in such films as "Scary Movie 5", "Muppets Most Wanted" and "The Incredibles 2."

Usher is the father of four children.

What are Usher's most popular songs?

Known for swoon-worthy hits like "U Remind Me" and iconic dance hits like "Yeah!" (featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris), it's no wonder Usher has nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles. Often called "The King of R&B," the 45-year-old crooner has been performing live since he was 15 years old.

Usher's top hits include: "Nice & Slow," "You Make Me Wanna...," "U Got It Bad," "U Don't Have To Call," "Burn," "There Goes My Baby," "Love In This Club" (featuring Young Jeezy), "OMG" (featuring will.i.am), "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love," "My Boo" (with Alicia Keys) are among Usher's many hits.

Get ready for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show with an Usher playlist

Fans can't predict the winner of the 2024 Super Bowl, but we can lock in on Usher's halftime show. That means brushing up on all of Usher's hits so we can fully enjoy the performance (and proudly sing along) at our own Super Bowl watch party.

Download the latest Usher playlists (or make your own) and check out Usher's official halftime show trailer by tapping the button below.