How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft tonight: Livestream options, start time, draft order and top picks

The 2024 NFL Draft is here. Live from Detroit, star players will leave their college careers behind to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming professional athletes tonight.

The draft order has been set, but anything can happen. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the 2024 NFL Draft, even if you don't have cable.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

This year's NFL Draft will take place April 25-27, 2024. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. All times Eastern.

Round 1 : Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. (noon).

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ABC or ESPN, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch this year's draft. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the 2024 NFL Draft.

You can watch the NFL Draft on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NFL Draft without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to this year's draft, you'll have access to NFL football next season, the NBA Playoffs, MLB, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 196 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2024 NFL Draft is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch this year's draft, and NFL football next season, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier, which includes ESPN. For access to more NFL games next season, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier (recommended), which includes the games played on ABC, NBC and Fox, plus the NFL Network.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can save $30 when you pre-pay for three months of service on any tier. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired live sports, including the NFL. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC (local affiliate), ESPN, NFL Network, TNT and TBS.

Sling TV includes TNT, a channel you don't get on Fubo

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the 2024 NFL Draft live for free

You can watch this year's draft with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

Watch the 2024 NFL Draft with a digital HDTV antenna

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NFL football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It receives signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 10-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best-selling antenna is currently on sale for $15 at Amazon, reduced from $18.

2024 NFL Draft: Top picks

Caleb Williams #QB14 of Southern California poses for a photo during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Seven of the last nine first-overall picks have been quarterbacks. USC quarterback Caleb Williams' name has been bandied about as the probable top pick this year. continuing the trend of teams using their top pick to draft a quarterback. The 2024 draft class also includes quarterbacks Drake Maye (UNC), Jayden Daniels LSU) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), all expected to be chosen in the first round of the draft. Top receivers in this year's class include Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington).

2024 NFL Draft: Draft order

Below is the current draft order for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round One:

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE through HOU)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2:

33. Carolina Panthers

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)

41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)

42. Houston Texans (from MIN)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (from SEA)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3:

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)

72. New York Jets

73. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO through DEN)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (from PHI)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Jacksonville Jaguars*

97. Cincinnati Bengals*

98. Pittsburgh Steelers* (from PHI)

99. Los Angeles Rams*

100. Washington Commanders* (from SF)

Round 4:

101. Carolina Panthers

102. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)

103. New England Patriots

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. Los Angeles Chargers

106. Tennessee Titans

107. New York Giants

108. Minnesota Vikings

109. Atlanta Falcons

110. Los Angeles Chargers (from CHI)

111. New York Jets

112. Las Vegas Raiders

113. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN through NYJ)

114. Jacksonville Jaguars

115. Cincinnati Bengals

116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO)

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Seattle Seahawks

119. Pittsburgh Steelers

120. Philadelphia Eagles (from LAR through PIT)

121. Denver Broncos (from MIA)

122. Chicago Bears (from PHI)

123. Houston Texans (from CLE)

124. San Francisco 49ers (from DAL)

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

126. Green Bay Packers

127. Houston Texans

128. Buffalo Bills

129. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

130. Baltimore Ravens

131. Kansas City Chiefs

132. San Francisco 49ers*

133. Buffalo Bills*

134. New York Jets* (from BAL)

135. San Francisco 49ers

Round 5:

136. Denver Broncos (from CAR through CLE)

137. New England Patriots

138. Arizona Cardinals

139. Washington Commanders

140. Los Angeles Chargers

141. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)

142. Carolina Panthers (from TEN)

143. Atlanta Falcons

144. Buffalo Bills (from CHI)

145. Denver Broncos (from NYJ)

146. Tennessee Titans (from MIN through PHI)

147. Denver Broncos

148. Las Vegas Raiders

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. New Orleans Saints

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Washington Commanders (from SEA)

153. Jacksonville Jaguars

154. Los Angeles Rams

155. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT)

156. Cleveland Browns (from PHI through AZ)

157. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE)

158. Miami Dolphins

159. Kansas City Chiefs (from DAL)

160. Buffalo Bills (from GB)

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB)

162. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

163. Buffalo Bills

164. Detroit Lions

165. Baltimore Ravens

166. New York Giants (from SF through CAR)

167. Minnesota Vikings (from KC)

168. New Orleans Saints*

169. Green Bay Packers*

170. New Orleans Saints*

171. Philadelphia Eagles*

172. Philadelphia Eagles*

173. Kansas City Chiefs*

174. Dallas Cowboys*

175. New Orleans Saints*

176. San Francisco 49ers*

Round 6:

177. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR through JAX)

178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from AZ through CAR)

179. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)

180. New England Patriots

181. Los Angeles Chargers

182. Tennessee Titans (from TEN through PHI)

183. New York Giants

184. Miami Dolphins (from CHI)

185. New York Jets

186. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN)

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. Houston Texans (from LV through NE through MIN)

189. Houston Texans (from DEN through LAR through BUF)

190. New Orleans Saints

191. Indianapolis Colts

192. Seattle Seahawks

193. New England Patriots (from JAX)

194. Cincinnati Bengals

195. Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Los Angeles Rams

197. Atlanta Falcons (from CLE)

198. Miami Dolphins

199. New Orleans Saints (from PHI)

200. Buffalo Bills (from DAL through HOU)

201. Detroit Lions (from TB)

202. Green Bay Packers

203. Denver Broncos (from HOU through CLE)

204. Buffalo Bills

205. Detroit Lions

206. Cleveland Browns (from BAL)

207. Denver Broncos (from SF)

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC)

209. Los Angeles Rams*

210. Philadelphia Eagles*

211. San Francisco 49ers*

212. Jacksonville Jaguars*

213. Los Angeles Rams*

214. Cincinnati Bengals*

215. San Francisco 49ers*

216. Dallas Cowboys*

217. Los Angeles Rams*

218. Baltimore Ravens* (from NYJ)

219. Green Bay Packers*

220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Round 7:

221. Kansas City Chiefs (from CAR through TEN)

222. Washington Commanders

223. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)

224. Cincinnati Bengals (from AZ through HOU)

225. Los Angeles Chargers

226. Arizona Cardinals (from NYG)

227. Cleveland Browns (from TEN)

228. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ)

229. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN)

230. Minnesota Vikings (from ATL through CLE through AZ)

231. New England Patriots (from CHI)

232. Minnesota Vikings (from DEN through SF through HOU)

233. Dallas Cowboys (from LV)

234. Indianapolis Colts

235. Seattle Seahawks

236. Jacksonville Jaguars

237. Cincinnati Bengals

238. Houston Texans (from NO)

239. New Orleans Saints (from LAR through DEN)

240. Carolina Panthers (from PIT)

241. Miami Dolphins

242. Tennessee Titans (from PHI)

243. Cleveland Browns

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. Green Bay Packers

246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

247. Houston Texans

248. Buffalo Bills

249. Detroit Lions

250. Baltimore Ravens

251. San Francisco 49ers

252. Tennessee Titans (from KC)

253. Los Angeles Chargers*

254. Los Angeles Rams*

255. Green Bay Packers*

256. New York Jets*

257. New York Jets*

(*) denotes compensatory pick