How to watch tonights's Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints game on TNF: Livestream link, kickoff time

Trevor Lawrence of Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8, 2023 in London, England. Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the New Orleans Saints tonight for a big Thursday Night Football matchup. The Jags are coming off a three game winning streak, including back-to-back London wins (well done, mate), but quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains questionable for tonight's game.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered a left knee injury during Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Much of the Jaguars recent success has been at the hands of Lawrence (literally), whose thrown seven touchdowns and just three interceptions so far this season.

The 3-3 Saints could use a win. Quarterback Derek Carr, still recovering from shoulder and chest injuries, has thrown five touchdowns and three picks this season. Currently No. 3 in the NFC South, Carr and Co. are going to have to step it up if they want any chance of punching a ticket to the post season this season.

When does the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints game start?



The Thursday Night Football game between Jaguars and Saints will be played Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m ET (5:15 p.m. PT). It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.

How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints game



If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, but you want to stream the game, Prime is offering a one-week membership for just $1.99. Already an Amazon Prime member? You can tap the button below to watch the game, or stream it via the Amazon Prime Video app on your phone, tablet or smart TV.

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Thursday's pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). Not only will fans watch two 2022 division champions face off, fans will have a first look at the amazing new tech Amazon added to its Emmy-nominated coverage during the postseason.

Using AI-driven technology, Prime will display defensive alerts that highlight the player most likely to be able to blitz the quarterback. The feature uses real-time data and AI, which tracks players movements before the snap. All the new tech will live inside Prime Vision, Amazon's alternate Thursday Night Football stream with various graphic overlays on the screen that give viewers real-time data and analytics.

In addition to TNF, this season's Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 -- Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets -- will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Saints game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season: Week 7



The 2023 NFL Season Week 7 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area. (*) Indicates broadcast is not available in all areas.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Fox*/Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. NY Giants, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, ABC*)

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions coaches reacts after watching a replay during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Let's talk about those Lions: The Detroit Lions come into Week 7 with a 5-1 record, putting them three games ahead of the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the AFC North. Fueled by Dan Campbell and a defense you'd hate to be on the other side of, the Lions rebuild is in full effect. Do the Lions have what it takes to go all the way to the Super Bowl? That remains to be seen, but we're going to have fun watching them try. If there ever was an NFL underdog we're rooting for, it would be this team.

Taylor Swift is the only thing bigger than the NFL: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift officially made it official this past weekend, hard launching their romance with surprise cameos on SNL and a public moment of PDA that sent Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom swooning. As if fans weren't already on the Chiefs bandwagon, Swift has made fans of entire universe of 12-year-old girls. If they weren't already tuning in, they are now. With booming ratings, windbreaker sales galore and Taylor spotting at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift has proved that the only thing bigger than the NFL is her.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off two weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. The Niners come into Week 7 with just loss. If this team can stay healthy, they have the makings of a Super Bowl contender and one of the most fun teams to watch this season.

