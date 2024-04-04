The four best TVs for watching NCAA March Madness

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LG

For sports fans looking to upgrade their TV for March Madness games without leaving their couch, we're here to help. Pick a screen size large enough to provide immersive viewing, but not too large to fit into the right room. We recommend at least a 65-inch screen, although larger is certainly better. When it comes to display, OLED tech offers the best detail, with bright and accurate colors.

A 4K resolution TV is an absolute must, but if you want to splurge, consider an 8K resolution TV that uses AI to upscale 4K content to near 8K quality. The experience of watching live sports on an 8K TV is like nothing we've seen before, especially with an added soundbar or surround sound system.

You also want a TV with a high refresh rate (120Hz or faster) if you want to catch fast action with no blur, pixelation or stuttering. We also recommend a maximum brightness of at least 800 to 1,000 nits, along with a wide viewing angle. That way, everyone in a room can catch every frame in any lighting or seating situation.

If all that is too much to remember, we get it. Here are the best TVs for catching all the March Madness action, all in one place.

The best TVs for watching NCAA March Madness

Our team of in-house consumer technology experts has selected these four TVs as being among the very best options for watching any live sporting events, including NCAA March Madness.

Best TV for watching the NCAA March Madness: Sony Bravia 65" Class A95L OLED 4K TV (2023)

Amazon

Display Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV

This is part of Sony's premium Bravia XR lineup, so you can expect superior picture and sound quality. A 55-inch and 77-inch version of this TV are also available., and all take advantage of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR to deliver bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

You get 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Also integrated into this TV is an advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. And to take full advantage of the smart TV features, the GoogleTV OS is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks.

The Sony XR A95L features a minimalist design that draws your eyes to the screen, where billions of colors form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower-resolution content with decent detail. Like all OLED TVs, this one also does a nice job minimizing unwanted glare and reflections.

And to make high-action live sports (including the NCAA March Madness games) look smooth and detailed, the A95L offers a 120Hz refresh rate. At the moment, this is one of the very best OLED TVs you'll find.

Best budget TV for watching NCAA March Madness: Hisense 65" Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K TV (2023)

Amazon

Display Type: Mini-LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV

Falling into the mid-priced range, the Hisense U8 is available in five sizes -- from 55 inches up to a massive 100 inches. The TV uses mini-LED technology to deliver excellent detail, brightness and color. You get a maximum screen brightness of 1,500 nits, plus Quantum Dot technology that can display more than 1 billion shades of color. The U8 also supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG -- allowing for accurate colors, really deep blacks and bright whites.

Even without adding a soundbar or surround sound system, this TV gives you a five-speaker, 2.1.2 channel sound system that supports Dolby Atmos. The speaker system can generate up to 50 watts of audio power.

When it comes to watching live sports and high-action movies, it's the up-to-144Hz refresh rate and the local dimming technology from the mini-LEDs that bring the programming to life. It's all powered using the GoogleTV OS, which makes it easy to find whatever you're in the mood to watch, from any of the streaming services you subscribe to.

Other features built into this TV include Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit compatibility, Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, an Ethernet port, four HDMI ports, two USB ports and a digital audio outlet port. The TV comes with a voice remote.

Best TV for live-action snobs: LG 65-inch OLED Evo C4

Amazon

Display Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Operating System: WebOS 24

The just released 2024 version of the LG OLED Evo C4 TVs are a perfect choice for watching any live sports, including NCAA March Madness games. Not only are these TVs equipped with a stunning OLED display that offers 4K resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate, but they're packed with other features that make whatever you're watch look fantastic, fluid and authentic.

Available in a 42 inch, 48 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 77 inch or 88 inch model, the new LG Evo C4 TVs offer 100% color volume and color fidelity, so not only is everything you see highly detailed, but the TV can showcase truly accurate colors with impressive contrast. And when you're watching compatible content, you'll be amazed by the TV's use of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to further enhance picture and sound quality.

The Evo C4 TVs are powered using LG's latest a9 AI Processor Gen 7, so even if you're not watching native 4K content, in realtime the TV enhances the quality of whatever is on the screen to as close to 4K as possible. One feature we really love is that the TV offers Multi View. This allows you to watch two things at once on a split screen. And if you plan to use the TV for gaming, it supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, as well as VRR. Built into the TV is a special game dashboard and game optimizer (which further enhances the visuals within a game). When when it comes to connecting components to the TV, there are four HDMI ports, along with other port types (like USB and ethernet) built in. Of course, the TV supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for maximum versatility.

The new 2024 LG OLED Evo C4 TVs are brand new and have only been available for a few weeks, so they're in high demand. At the moment, this is truly one of the best OLED TVs available for watching sports or anything else for that matter.

Best TV for real sports obsessives: Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900D)

Samsung

Display Type: Neo QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh Rate: 240Hz | Operating System: Tizen

The 2024 Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QN900D QLED 8K TV is truly a premium smart TV and one of the most advanced on the market. In this case, you get a super-thin display with no visible bezel. It uses Quantum Matrix Pro technology, mini-LEDs and 7,680 x 4,310 pixels to deliver a picture quality that's unparalleled by any of Samsung's other TV offerings.

The TV's Neural Quantum Processor 8K does an amazing job upscaling non-native 8K content using a vast palette of vibrant and accurate colors. The anti-reflective display also offers a very wide viewing angle. And for sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

Regardless of what you watch, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV creates detailed and fluid viewing that offers a stunning preview of the future of TV. If you're planning to catch any or all of the NCAA March Madness games at home, this is the TV you want. It excels when it comes to showcasing live sports in a way that's so realistic, you'll feel like you're sitting in the stadium. This is a result of the Samsung NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor that automatically adds depth and contrast with AI-based motion enhancement (which kicks in when watching sports or other high-action content).

The 8K-resolution technology, combined with the up to 240Hz refresh rate, showcase more detailed and smoother action than what's ever before been possible on a consumer television. A 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch version of the QN900D is currently available.