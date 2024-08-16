How to get rid of spiders and keep them away

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A small spider crawls along the floor. Kristina Igumnova via Getty Images

Spiders are some of the most unsettling pests to spot in your home. One or two harmless spiders may not be an issue -- spiders are pretty effective at getting rid of other, less popular insects -- but an infestation is another story. There are also certain kinds of spiders, such as the venomous brown recluse spider, that you definitely don't want to share a house with.

So what's the solution? For small infestations or the occasional unwanted eight-legged visitor, there are a number of DIY solutions for how to get rid of spiders in the house. Larger infestations, however, should be left for the professionals. The best pest control companies will offer a thorough spider pest control and management plan.

How do you get rid of spiders?

If you have a spider problem, and a desperate need to not have a spider problem as quickly as possible, you have a few options.

One thing you can do is rely on your local pest control experts for a spider pest-control solution. Most companies offer custom spider pest control treatment and removal services. Orkin, for example, will send spider experts to thoroughly inspect your home before coming up with a detailed plan on how to kill spiders in your home, as well as keep them out by sealing any gaps or cracks where spiders could sneak in.

Your other option for spider control is to take matters into your own hands. If you're worried about an infestation, professional spider pest control is our first recommendation, but smaller infestations can sometimes be managed effectively with DIY solutions like traps or insect repellent sprays.

Some effective methods for indoor spider control include:

Spider traps. Traps like glue boards can be effective for removing small numbers of spiders, especially when placed in dark or damp areas.

Traps like glue boards can be effective for removing small numbers of spiders, especially when placed in dark or damp areas. Spider repellent sprays. These typically kill spiders on contact, but make sure to clean up the residue afterwards.

These typically kill spiders on contact, but make sure to clean up the residue afterwards. Natural spider repellent. Some essential oils like peppermint oil may be an effective -- if more expensive than most sprays or traps -- spider deterrent.

And below you'll find effective pest glue traps, which can attract and catch spiders as well as other insects, ants, mice, cockroaches and other common household pests.

What is the best home remedy to get rid of spiders?

There are some spider control methods that don't require a ton of money or a call to your local pest control company. Some easy and effective home remedies for getting rid of spiders include:

A vinegar solution. Spiders do not like the acidic nature of vinegar. In an empty spray bottle, mix equal parts white vinegar and water to create an effective spider repellent spray. Spray this in areas where spiders can get into your home, such as doorways, windowsills, crevices or along baseboards.

Spiders do not like the acidic nature of vinegar. In an empty spray bottle, mix equal parts white vinegar and water to create an effective spider repellent spray. Spray this in areas where spiders can get into your home, such as doorways, windowsills, crevices or along baseboards. Baking soda. Another kitchen staple that can be harmful to spiders is baking soda. Consider sprinkling this in places where you see or suspect spiders and they should disperse. You could also mix baking soda with small amounts of water to create a paste, which can then be used in the same way to deter spiders.

Another kitchen staple that can be harmful to spiders is baking soda. Consider sprinkling this in places where you see or suspect spiders and they should disperse. You could also mix baking soda with small amounts of water to create a paste, which can then be used in the same way to deter spiders. Homemade lemon and water spray. For the ultimate budget-friendly spider repellent, squeeze a lemon into a spray bottle with water for an effective way to get rid of spiders and keep them away from your home.

What smell do spiders hate?

If you're wondering how to get rid of spiders in the house, one way to go is with natural spider repellent. There are some natural scents that spiders strongly dislike -- a fact that you can easily use to your advantage to fortify your home against these eight-legged intruders.

While essential oils -- and more specifically lemon oil -- are popular search results for home remedies that deter spiders, we recommend sticking to the solutions that are known to work. One 2018 study that looked at different natural compounds as potential insect repellents found little to no proof that lemon oil or most other essential oils are scents that spiders hate.

On the other hand, that same study concluded that two compounds may reliably deter a variety of spider types: peppermint and chestnuts. According to the study, chemicals released by peppermint and chestnuts may be effective at getting rid of multiple types of common indoor spiders from your home (and keeping them at bay).

Stock up on peppermint oil or horse chestnut extract below so that you're ready to fortify your home at the first sign of spiders.

How do you keep spiders away?



One thing spiders are good at is sneaking into your home, despite your best efforts to get rid of them in the first place. Here are some useful tips for not only getting rid of spiders, but keeping them away from your home entirely:

Vacuum your home from top to bottom regularly.

Keep the rooms in your house clean and free of clutter -- messy and dusty rooms can be a spider's best friend.

Get rid of their food source -- minimize the risk of other insects moving in by washing fruits and vegetables, rinsing drains with hot water and regularly cleaning trash bins.

Enlist help from a furry friend -- dogs and especially cats tend to be vigilant about spotting (and getting rid of) spiders that scurry about your home.

When are spiders dangerous?

While most spider bites are harmless, that doesn't make it any less frustrating when you notice a potential bite somewhere on your body. While most spiders are venomous -- meaning they can inject a harmful substance into the body through a bite -- the good news is that most spiders rarely have a powerful enough bite to harm humans.

Most common household spiders -- tiny brown American house spiders, yellow or off-white sac spiders, long and wispy cellar spiders, etc. -- are fairly harmless, despite how unpleasant they may look. Some spiders may be aggressive enough to bite humans if they feel threatened, such as the large and hairy wolf spider, but these can, at most, feel as painful as a bee sting.

There are two exceptions that people in the United States should be aware of. Unlike most common types of spiders, there are two types of spiders that have venomous bites powerful enough to harm humans:

Black widow spiders. These solitary arachnids are typically easy to identify thanks to a bright red and black color scheme, as well as a stark hourglass-shaped mark on their body. A black widow spider bite may cause symptoms such as painful swelling, muscle cramps or an upset stomach.

These solitary arachnids are typically easy to identify thanks to a bright red and black color scheme, as well as a stark hourglass-shaped mark on their body. A black widow spider bite may cause symptoms such as painful swelling, muscle cramps or an upset stomach. Brown recluse spiders. These brown, tan or gray arachnids tend to have a visible mark on their body that resembles a violin. These spiders can cause symptoms such as pain or itchiness for up to eight hours after being bitten. More severe symptoms may include an open sore or other health complications such as seizures or even organ failure.

How to spot black widow spiders

Black widow spiders (lactrodectus mactans) are well known for their characteristic look: a stark black body and two reddish triangle markings on their abdomen that usually resemble an hourglass. These spiders can be dangerous due to venom that can cause painful symptoms, although they rarely bite humans. Female black widow spiders may bite in defense, however, especially after laying eggs.

The black widow spider mostly lives in the southern half of the U.S.. If you live in one of the following states, knowing how to spot black widow spiders should be a priority:

Texas

Oklahoma

California

Missouri

Illinois

Arkansas

Louisiana

Kentucky

Tennessee

Mississippi

Alabama

Spotting a black widow spider can be easy enough; Just look for the telltale black and red color scheme, as well as an hourglass-shaped mark on the arachnid's abdomen. Here are a few other facts to know about black widow spiders:

They tend to be most active in warmer weather (think, 70 degrees and up).

A black widow spider's web is normally found close to the ground and will look irregular -- no pleasantly symmetrical spider web here.

Black widow spiders typically hang upside down in their webs, waiting for prey such as ants, beetles and cockroaches to become ensnared.

These spiders tend to reach adulthood in the spring and die out by late July.

If you spot a black widow spider, an effective insect repellent product should do the trick. Black widow spiders are solitary arachnids by nature, so one in your home isn't typically a sign that there are more to worry about.

How to spot brown recluse spiders

Brown recluse spiders, or loxosceles reclusa, are a type of arachnid that you don't want hanging around your home. This is because they are one of two types of spiders in North America with dangerous venom, alongside the black widow spider. If you get bit by a brown recluse spider, you may require medical attention. Symptoms of brown recluse venom can be much more severe for children than adults, ranging from nausea and headaches to more serious complications like joint pain, seizures, organ failure or even death.

So how do you spot these eight-legged pests? Brown recluse spiders are typically found across the south-central and midwestern U.S., so if you live outside of this area your chances of running across a brown recluse spider are much lower than if you do.

Here are some key brown recluse spider facts to know:

They tend not to spin elaborate webs like other spiders, choosing instead to hunt down prey on foot.

Like other spiders, brown recluse spiders tend to feed on mosquitoes, flies, crickets, cockroaches and other common household pests.

These spiders have an average lifespan of two to four years.

They will likely hide away in dark, quiet areas of your home and venture out for food at night.

Identifying a brown recluse spider can be straightforward. These arachnids have a few key characteristics that set them apart from other spiders. Here's what to look for:

A brown, tan or gray coloring. Brown recluse spiders are typically large enough where you'll notice this (and other details).

A dark mark shaped like a violin on the spider's back.



A body that's roughly the size of a quarter.

Brown recluse spiders are most commonly spotted during the spring. One way to prevent these spiders from moving into your home is to reduce clutter -- brown recluse spiders love to camp out in dark or damp hiding spaces. This could include closets, garages or attics, but cluttered rooms give them way more options when it comes to choosing a daytime hiding spot.