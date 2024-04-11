The best H&R Block DIY income tax filing options for last-minute filers in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by H&R Block.

The dreaded filing deadline for your 2023 income taxes -- Monday, April 15, 2024 -- is almost here. If you haven't started on your taxes yet, now's the time.

If you're anxious about filing taxes yourself so close to the tax deadline, there's good news: H&R Block offers DIY tax options that make it easy to do your taxes, even if you have a more complicated filing situation. Homeowners, stock and cryptocurrency investors, small business owners -- even people who work a side hustle can all benefit from H&R Block's many options.

Not sure what DIY tax filing option is right for you? Read on as we break down all the H&R Block tax filing options available in 2024 and recommend the one that's best for your personal tax situation.

For people with simple returns: H&R Block Free Online

If you're a student, collecting unemployment or someone with a W-2, check out H&R Block's free tax-filing option. It allows you to claim the child tax credit, education credits and student loan interest deduction. H&R Block boasts more free forms than its largest competitor, so more people will qualify to file for free with H&R Block.

If you're a homeowner, investor or business owner, you are unlikely to qualify for H&R Block Free Online filing. If you're not sure if you qualify, you can start your return for free and H&R Block will guide you toward the tier you need.

For homeowners: H&R Block Deluxe

If you're a homeowner, you're going to want to take advantage of all the income tax deductions available to you. For this, we recommend H&R Block Deluxe -- the tier allows you to itemize deductions, plus claim child care expenses and HSA contributions. The Deluxe tier also grants access to a live expert or the H&R Block AI Tax Assist platform.

H&R Block Deluxe is $55 for federal filing, plus $45 per state filed.

For investors and rental owners: H&R Block Premium

Do you dabble in investing on Robinhood and Coinbase? Then you'll likely need to upgrade to H&R Block Premium. The higher level tier includes everything you get with H&R Block Deluxe with the added ability to import your trades -- a must if you sold stocks or cryptocurrency in 2023.

Are you renting a room in your house out to a friend, or maybe renting out an investment property? H&R Block Premium is great at finding deductions you might otherwise be missing.

H&R Block Premium is $85 for federal filing, plus $45 per state filed.

For contractors and business owners: H&R Block Self-Employed

Self-Employed, the highest level tier H&R Block offers, gives you access to everything in the H&R Block Premium tier, plus the forms needed for handling more complicated self-employment situations. In particular, H&R Block Self-Employed is ideal for those who run a small business or make money from a side hustle like Uber or eBay. The tier allows for small business asset depreciation, as well.

H&R Block Self-Employed is $115 for federal filing, plus $45 per state filed.

Can H&R Block can handle small business payroll?



Running a larger business with a staff? Then you should know that H&R Block handles payroll and bookkeeping services for small businesses.

H&R Block offers three levels of payroll service. Basic, which comes with a dedicated account and covers single-state payroll, starts at $59 per month. The Plus tier includes everything in Basic, plus state tax registration guidance, contractor pay-out, year-end W2s and 1099s and comprehensive reports, and starts at $79 per month, plus $10 per employee. The Premium tier includes everything in the Plus tier, adding workers' compensation, HR tools and resources, and timekeeping. The cost for Premium is $140 per month, plus $10 per employee.

Does H&R Block offer small business bookkeeping?

H&R Block self-service bookkeeping starts at $39 per month, with income and expense management and standard reporting. The full-service option starts at $175 per month and includes a dedicated accountant plus a review of your books year-to-date. A $299 per month Premium tier is available to those with complicated business needs. This tier offers features such as project tracking, quoting and estimates, expense management tools, custom account charts, accrual-based accounting, sales and use tax filing, and multiple currency options.

When is the tax filing deadline in 2024?

For most Americans, the deadline for filing your 2023 federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Because of the Patriot's Day and Emancipation Day holidays, the tax filing deadline for Massachusetts and Maine residents is April 17, 2024. You can request a free extension to Oct. 15, 2024, but note that you need to pay any taxes due by April 15, 2024 to avoid penalties and interest.

Those who live in certain FEMA-declared disaster areas have an extended filling deadline of June 17, 2024.