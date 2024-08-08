Streaming is about to get easier with Google Streamer TV 4K

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you can't decide what to watch on TV, or can't remember where to find your favorite show, sporting event, or movie, there's a fresh solution: Google Streamer TV 4K.

This just-announced Google device connects to your TV and offers a ton of smart features thanks to the Android TV operating system, so it's compatible with all of the popular video and music streaming services you love. The latest Google Gemini AI tools provide personalized recommendations about what to watch, and help you navigate on-screen menus manually or with voice commands.

Best of all, unlike Google's older Chromecast devices, the new Streamer 4K is also a full-featured smart speaker that puts Google Assistant at your disposal. So, using voice commands or an on-screen smart home hub, you can control any compatible smart home equipment in your house -- such as smart lights, a smart thermostat, a video doorbell, smart locks and smart appliances.

And if you manage your photos using Google Photos, the Google Streamer TV 4K device can display them on your TV in the form of an AI-powered, animated screensaver.

You can preorder the Google Streamer TV 4K device right now from Amazon or Best Buy for $100. It begins shipping September 24. The required HDMI cable and optional ethernet cable (for connecting the device to your home's internet without using Wi-Fi) are sold separately.