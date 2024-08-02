CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Most pest control companies consider summer and fall to be peak rodent season, where mice problems tend to pop up. The tiny intruders shift from a period of spring breeding to hunting for food and shelter from the coming cold.

If you want to get ahead of the problem, now is the time to call a reliable pest control company. These experts can typically help by sealing off mice entry points and other holes where rodents and insects can sneak in.

Do pest control companies seal holes?

Mice can squeeze their way through cracks or holes as small as one-fourth of an inch. This impressive feat means that even the newest and most securely constructed homes may be vulnerable to intrusion. If you've never inspected your home for possible mice entry points -- or if you're already hearing the squeaky signs of a successful intruder hiding somewhere -- it's time to call a pest control company.

But what can a pest control company do?

Terminix offers comprehensive rodent solutions that can help resolve your mouse or rodent problem. These include:

Pest exclusion. Exclusion is the lynchpin of any rodent solutions from a pest control company. This involves the straightforward business of checking and sealing your home from the ground up to keep pesky rodents out. A Terminix technician will typically start with a thorough inspection of your home's exterior, looking for gaps, cracks, holes or signs of rodent activity before sealing any openings.

Exterior rodent management. A Terminix technician will do a sweep of your home's exterior, looking for any blatant sanitation or environmental factors that could attract rodent activity. Traps and rodent stations may be used here as well.

Interior rodent management. This is a full inspection of your home's interior where a technician seeks out any signs of rodent activity. Afterwards, they'll draw up a custom plan for restricting, treating and monitoring your rodent problem going forward.

How do I keep mice out of my home?

Whether you rent or own your home, you're not completely helpless against the threat of nosy rodents. A thorough sweep of your home can help highlight any homes, gaps or other weaknesses. In addition, we recommend keeping things as clean, dry and tidy as possible to further deter pest activity.

Don't leave food out; keep fresh food and leftovers in the fridge or airtight containers to limit the temptation. Dispose of garbage regularly and try to keep attics, basements and crawl spaces dry and well ventilated as best you can.

Moisture is another thing that will attract rodents and insects, so inspect your home for leaky pipes, clogged drains or roof damage and take the appropriate steps to patch things up and keep things clean and dry. A pest control company can be worth the call if you want the added peace of mind that comes after an expert has inspected your home for these and any other vulnerabilities.

Can sealing holes keep out insects?

Rodents aren't the only intruders who can sneak in through small gaps, cracks and holes around the house. Insects and pests like spiders, wasps and cockroaches can get just as much use out of an unsealed hole in your wall as mice can. Unlike mice, most insects only need a gap as big as one-sixteenth of an inch to make an appearance in your home.

Here are some tips for pest proofing your home to keep as many bugs and rodents out as possible:

Use door sweeps or insulating material to block gaps around entry doors.

Use caulk along the exterior edges of doorways to deter ants and other small insects.

Check windows for any gaps, using caulk to fix any cracks or gaps.

Repair any tears in your window or door screens. This helps keep out flies, gnats, mosquitoes, cluster flies and other flying pests during the summer and fall.

Seal openings where exposed pipes or wires enter the home. Caulk, urethane expandable foam and copper mesh will all get the job done.

Consider calling a pest control company like Aptive. Insect and pest control experts will inspect your home with you, pointing out possible entry points and anything you may have missed before concocting a custom pest exclusion and management plan for your home.