Save 35% on Dell laptops this Presidents' Day on Amazon

During its Presidents' Day sale -- now underway -- Amazon has slashed prices on popular Dell laptops, desktop computers, monitors and more by up to 35%. Inventory is limited, though, so if you see a model you want, now's the time to jump on it.

Dell Inspiron 16 5630 laptop: $735 (35% off)

Amazon

You can get this Dell Inspiron 16 laptop for 35% off, which brings its price down to just $735.

One great feature this laptop offers are its up-firing speakers that support Dolby Atmos, so any audio you hear will be directed toward you and sound excellent. Whether you use this laptop for work or play, it's ready to serve.

This popular computer features a 16-inch FHD+ display with 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution. It runs using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360p processor (with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics) and comes configured with a respectable 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD for storage. You also get Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 laptop: $525 (save 19%)

Amazon

Take advantage of Presidents' Day with a new laptop from Dell and save 19% on this Inspiron 15. For a limited time, this $650 laptop can be purchased for $525.

You'll enjoy a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's an entry-level computer, equipped with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor (with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics). Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled.

If this isn't enough computing power for you, upgrade the computer to include an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, get Windows 11 Pro preinstalled and increase the internal storage up to a roomier 1TB.

With this higher-end configuration, you'll save 35% and pay just $730.

Dell Alienware 34" curved gaming monitor: $895 (19% off)

Amazon

While Dell refers to this Alienware 34-inch curved monitor as being ideal for gaming -- which it certainly is -- you can also take advantage of its stunning resolution and fast refresh rate for streaming video.

Right now, this high-end monitor is on sale for 19% off, so you'll pay just $895. The Quantum dot OLED display offers 3,400 x 1,400 pixel resolution, a 175Hz refresh rate and an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It's also able to showcase more than 1.07 billion colors.

We also love the included stand, which let you adjust the viewing angle and height. Plus, you get support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and a super-fast 0.1ms GtG response time. This curved monitor will easily immerse you in your favorite games by offering stunning visuals.

Dell Inspiron 27 7720 all-in-one desktop: $744 (20% off)

Amazon

Ideal for home use and for handling everyday computing, this Dell Inspiron 27 all-in-one desktop computer comes with everything you need to start using it -- including a 27-inch monitor, keyboard and mouse.

Best of all, during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale, you can get this computer for 20% off, so you'll pay just $744 -- for all of it.

This is an entry-level desktop computer that runs Windows 11 Pro. In addition to the 27-inch FHD display, it comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1355U processor, integrated Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

This is a great family-friendly computer, with a built-in webcam, being offered at a great price.

