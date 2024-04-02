Buy one of the 6 best smart locks in 2024 and ditch your house keys forever

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest smart locks work with any door that already has a dead bolt, and you can control them from anywhere using your smartphone. And if you don't like using your phone, no worries; some of the best smart locks also have a built in keypad, so you can create a personal code for each member of your household, as well as temporary codes that only work once for, say, a petsitter or housekeeper.

On their own, a smart lock adds an added level of security to any home. But they get even handier when you bundle them with a video doorbell and home security cameras. You can see who's at your door and, if you like, even let them in when you're not there.

And if you have other gear such as a smart thermostat or smart lighting you can control all of it, including a new smart lock, from the same smartphone app, like the Apple Home app on an iPhone or the Google Home app on an Android device.

What is the best smart lock pick in 2024?

Our consumer tech gurus have curated this collection of the best smart locks available. Each selection offers something unique, as well as -- of course -- a new level of home security that makes it easier to make your home safer.

Best smart lock overall: Schlage Encode Plus



Amazon

Entry methods: Smartphone, keypad, metal key | Wi-Fi support: Yes | Battery: 4x "AA" batteries | Waterproof: Certified Commercial Grade 1 (not IP rated) | Dimensions: 5 x 3 x 0.9 inches | Color/finish options: 4 color, 2 style options | Auto lock feature: No | Compatibility: iOS, Android, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Schlage Home app

The Schlage Encode Plus is a Wi-Fi enabled smart lock that you can remotely control using your smartphone or voice. Create up to 100 passcodes for household members and guests. The lock is easy to install and uses AA batteries that'll last for up to six months. As a backup, the lock works with a supplied metal key.

Choose between four finish colors and two design styles -- Camelot (shown here) or Century (a more modern design). Using a smartphone app, you can see a log of when people come and go from your home, receive customizable notifications and manage multiple locks at the same time.

There's also a customizable alarm that senses door movement and break-in attempts. Installation can be done using just a screwdriver. No hardwiring is required.

Meanwhile, an auto-lock feature conveniently re-locks the door for you when you leave. It has a variety of time-delay options to choose from. The lock also provides one-touch locking from the exterior touchscreen, which makes locking up super easy.

Best budget smart lock: Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro



Amazon

Entry methods: Smartphone, keypad, biometric, metal key | Wi-Fi support: Yes | Battery: 4x "AA" batteries | Waterproof: IP65 rated | Dimensions: 2.95 x 1.22 x 2.95 inches | Color/finish options: Zinc | Auto lock feature: Yes | Compatibility: iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT

When it comes to keyless smart locks, you can't go wrong with the competitively priced Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro. Control it using a smartphone, or a biometric fingerprint sensor and numeric keypad built into the lock.

We like that this lock offers easy installation and is waterproof (IP65 rated). One really useful feature is the lock's geofencing capabilities; if you like, the U-Bolt Pro will automatically unlock whenever you approach. You can also program e-key passcodes that offer permanent access, or that can only be used only on certain dates or preset times.

The lock itself is made from premium and durable metal. Installation can be done using just a screwdriver, with no hardwiring or drilling required -- as long as you're replacing a standard deadbolt lock. The four AA batteries used to power the lock will work up to 8,000 times before needing to be replaced.

Best smart lock for easy installation: August Wi-Fi smart lock (4th Gen)



Amazon

Entry methods: Smartphone, biometrics | Wi-Fi support: Yes | Battery: 2x CR123A (included) | Waterproof: No | Dimensions: 2.8 x 2.8 x 2.75 inches | Color/finish options: Matte black, silver | Auto lock feature: Yes | Compatibility: iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit (Siri), Samsung SmartThings, Apple Watch

One of the great things about this smart lock is that it sits on the inside of your door, right over your existing deadbolt lock. Installation takes just minutes. Control it remotely using your smartphone, or gain entry using a fingerprint scan.

Another useful feature is that the August Wi-Fi smart lock can be controlled using voice commands via a smart speaker or home hub. Using the smartphone app, you can quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access codes to your home with friends, family and other people you trust. Best of all, you'll never need to leave a key under the doormat again.

The August Wi-Fi will auto-unlock as you get home for totally hands-free entry, a feature which can be turned on or off. With the auto-lock feature, your home automatically secures once the door is closed, or after a set amount of time.

For phone-free home access, you can connect a smart keypad (sold separately) to unlock the door with unique codes.

Best smart lock with easy share e-keys: Lockly Secure Plus Deadbolt



Amazon

Entry methods: Smartphone, biometric, keypad, metal key | Wi-Fi support: Yes | Battery: 4x "AA" batteries | Waterproof: Water resistant | Dimensions: 7.4 x 3.2 x 4.5 inches | Color/finish options: Satin nickel, matte black, Venetian bronze, brushed gold | Auto lock feature: Yes | Compatibility: iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa

This smart lock from Lockly is controlled using an app, or use a built-in fingerprint scanner and numeric keypad. In a pinch, you can lock or unlock the door using a metal key.

Using the smartphone app, you can remotely lock or unlock the door from anywhere, plus program up to 16 key codes and check the lock's activity log. This lock is well made and durable. It's also especially easy to set up and use.

Placing a finger over the lock's biometric sensor will unlock the door in less than one second. There's even a feature that automatically re-locks the door when you leave. The Secure Plus Deadbolt can be set up to accept Alexa voice commands via a compatible smartphone, smart speaker or home hub.

Best smart lock and video doorbell combo: Eufy Security E330



Amazon

Entry methods: Smartphone, biometrics, keypad, metal key | Wi-Fi support: Yes | Battery: 10,000mAh rechargable | Waterproof: IP53 rated | Dimensions: 8.7 x 7.1 x 3.1 | Color/finish options: Grey aluminum | Auto lock feature: Yes | Compatibility: iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Eufy Security app | Camera resolution: 2K

It's super convenient to install a video doorbell near a front entranceway; you can see who comes and goes from anywhere using a smartphone. And when someone approaches the door, you can speak with and see them using a smartphone app.

The folks at Eufy have combined the functionality of a smart lock and video doorbell into one unit that can be controlled using a single app. Operate the lock using its fingerprint scanner, numeric passcodes or a metal key. The Eufy app allows you to manage all aspects of the lock and video doorbell from virtually anywhere.

The built-in camera offers 2K HD resolution using an f/1.6 lens for clear visibility, even at night. No matter where you are, see who's at your door through the doorbell camera and manage your lock with the Eufy Security app. Stay informed with notifications and easily handle access for any visitor. This lock/video doorbell combo can be installed in between 15 and 30 minutes using just a screwdriver.

Best smart lock with a keypad: Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch

Amazon

Entry methods: Smartphone, keypad, metal key | Wi-Fi support: Yes | Battery: 4x "AA" batteries | Waterproof: IP55 rated | Dimensions: 3.75 x 2.5 x 0.9 inches | Color/finish options: Satin nickel, black suede, bronze | Auto lock feature: Yes | Compatibility: iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Philips Hue, Yale Access app, Apple Watch

The Yale Assure Lock is ideal for Apple users, because it supports iOS, Apple HomeKit and Siri. However, it works with Android and Amazon Alexa devices, too. The lock has a built in numeric keypad and fingerprint sensor. It comes with the required bridge and can be fully controlled and managed using your phone.

In fact, you can lock, unlock, share access and see who comes and goes from anywhere using the Yale Access app. You can even set up the lock to unlock automatically as you get home and have your phone on you. Without the phone, simply use the keypad for entry.

The lock can be set up to work in conjunction with a Blink video doorbell (sold separately). If you're an Airbnb host, this smart lock is ideal for allowing your guests entry, since it offers advanced guest management features and notifications.

How to choose a smart lock for your home

All of the smart locks featured in this roundup are designed to either replace or work with a standard deadbolt. In most cases, you'll be able to install the smart lock in 30 minutes or less, using just a screwdriver.

Compatibility : If the smart lock is your first piece of smart tech, focus on compatibility with your smartphone and whether the lock will work with the Apple Home (for an iPhone) or Google Home (with Android devices) app. This will also impact which digital assistant the lock will accept voice commands from, such as Google Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. If the smart lock will be used in with other smart-home gear, such as a video doorbell, smart speaker or home hub, ensure it all will work together, even if it's not all from the same brand.

: If the smart lock is your first piece of smart tech, focus on compatibility with your smartphone and whether the lock will work with the Apple Home (for an iPhone) or Google Home (with Android devices) app. This will also impact which digital assistant the lock will accept voice commands from, such as Google Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. If the smart lock will be used in with other smart-home gear, such as a video doorbell, smart speaker or home hub, ensure it all will work together, even if it's not all from the same brand. Methods of entry : The goal of a smart lock is to eliminate the need for a metal key to lock or unlock the door. Along with your compatibility with your smartphone, home hub or smart speaker, you might want a lock that has a built-in keypad for programmable passcodes; a fingerprint scanner; and a place for a traditional metal key as a backup.

: The goal of a smart lock is to eliminate the need for a metal key to lock or unlock the door. Along with your compatibility with your smartphone, home hub or smart speaker, you might want a lock that has a built-in keypad for programmable passcodes; a fingerprint scanner; and a place for a traditional metal key as a backup. Battery life : Smart locks are powered using replaceable batteries or a rechargeable battery pack. For added convenience, you want a lock with a battery that's rated to last at least for a full year.

: Smart locks are powered using replaceable batteries or a rechargeable battery pack. For added convenience, you want a lock with a battery that's rated to last at least for a full year. Sturdiness and security: The best smart locks are not just visually appealing, easy to install and simple to operate, they're also made from quality components and offer the same, if not better, security that a traditional deadbolt. Also, pay attention to the smart lock's IP rating if it will be exposed to harsh weather.



