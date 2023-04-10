Best gifts for her in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Shopping for your mother, sister, girlfriend or best friend? Your search stops here. We've found the best gifts for her -- whoever she may be in your life. The CBS Essentials team has found the best jewelry, beauty, tech, fitness and cooking-inspired gift ideas to give her right now.

Top gifts for her in this article:

Top-rated headphones for her: Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Yoga mat that doubles as a block: Stakt The Mat, $86

Give her the Apple Watch: Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

It can be hard to pick out the perfect present. We've made it easier. The experts at CBS Essentials have curated a wide selection of gift ideas that are sure to delight the person you're giving them to. We've compiled a list of many popular products, plus creative and fun gift ideas with a four-star rating or better that feature tons of positive reviews.

The best comfort-related and cozy gifts for her



See fluffy robes, comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts.

FluffCo hotel robe

Fluffco

Give her hotel comfort at home with this luxurious robe. It offers a plush interior lining and high-quality microfiber cotton exterior for a 5-star experience right at home.

FluffCo hotel robe, $99

You can also get a 2-pack on sale now for about the same price as a single robe so that you can both enjoy the robes together.

FluffCo hotel robe 2-pack, $140 (reduced from $200)

Pluto Pillow



Pluto Pillow

Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto Pillow. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email.

Pluto Pillow, $125 and up

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal



Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Right now, select styles of these chic shoes are on sale for $50.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot



Bearpaw

This cozy Bearpaw Alyssa boot is perfect for anyone looking to hop on the short boot in 2023 trend this year. The ankle boot features a sheepskin and wool blend lining to keep your feet cozy and warm.

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot, $80

Big Blanket Co. sherpa stretch blanket (10' x 10')

Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Sherpa stretch oversized blanket features an ultra-cozy sherpa lining. It's made with an ultra-durable double-stitch and wrinkle-resistant fabric.

Big Blanket Co. sherpa stretch blanket, $187 after coupon (reduced from $249)

Levity The Stratus Chair and a Half



Levity

Is she always saying she's ready to upgrade her space? This cozy-looking, easily assembled chair from Levity features deep, plush seats and cushions on all sides. CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose is a big fan of the brand. "I can barely assemble a cardboard box. I was able to put my Levity chair together in less than 15 minutes. Plus, it feels sturdy and looks great."

Does she have a favorite color? Levity's removable upholstery comes in over 50 shades. Plus, the fabric is stain-resistant and washable.

Levity The Stratus Chair and a Half, $849

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier

Amazon

A budget-friendly Amazon favorite, this one-room humidifier (for up to 750 square feet) offers both warm- and cool-mist options with the convenience of a remote control. It features a setting that automatically senses humidity level and adjusts mist accordingly. It's also quiet and easy to clean.

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier, $90 (reduced from $100)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set



Brooklinen

Social media has been buzzing about Brooklinen's ultra-comfy sheets lately. This luxe sheet set makes a housewarming gift. This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $161 (reduced from $189)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (king), $186 (reduced from $219)

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle

Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $179 (reduced from $249)

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

The best skincare and beauty gifts for her

Give the gift of self-care with these beauty, skincare and hygiene gifts.

Revair hair dryer

Revair

Revair's patented reverse-air technology dries, stretches, and smooths hair three times faster than traditional methods by sending air down the natural direction of the cuticle. Reduce your drying time and heat damage with a Revair reverse hair dryer.

Revair hair dryer, $399 and up

Nuface Trinity starter set



NuFace

The Trinity starter set is another great option for first-time NuFace users. The upgraded device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés

Neiman Marcus

This elegant perfume has notes of Palo Santo, White Sage, Lavender, and Black Pepper.

Initio crafts perfumes with the help of a scent scientist to create combinations of notes that interact with brain and body chemistry to evoke physical and emotional responses.

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés (3-ounce bottle), $370

Fig.1

Fig. 1 has released a body care collection. The gift-worthy line includes an exfoliating body polish, a body serum and a body oil.

The brand's Retinol Renewal Body Serum is made with encapsulated, slow-release retinol to reduce the appearance of crepey skin and age spots. Fig.1's All Over Oil is made with a combination of vitamins A, C and E to provide antioxidant support and nourish and maintain skin barrier. It also has squalane to hydrate and condition the skin.

The exfoliating body polish is formulated with fine-grain volcanic pumice and glycerin. It's the only scented product in the line and its scent features eucalyptus notes with fresh mandarin and sandalwood.

Fig.1 full body set, $88 (regularly $104)

Stratia The Essentials Kit

Stratia

This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Kora Organics Noni Glow Oil Essentials

Kora Organics

Get glowing with your gals. This Kora Organics skincare trio for the face and body is made with Noni, a powerful superfood rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals known to rejuvenate the appearance of your skin. The kit includes three award-winning Kora Organics products: Noni Glow Face oil, Noni Glow Body oil and the Noni Radiant Eye oil.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Oil Essentials, $150

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set



CoCo & Eve

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose loves this on-sale hair duo. "I have wavy, dehydrated and damaged hair," she said. "The Coco & Eve Silky Hair set turned my strands from straw to silk. Both the mask and hair serum are made with coconut and fig -- a good source of fatty acids that help strengthen and repair hair. I really like that the mask is made with argan oil. I have found that the ingredient is helpful for adding shine.

The real M.V.P. of the haircare set is the Miracle Hair Elixir. I apply a lot of heat to my hair, and usually my ends look and feel fried. This lightweight serum not only made my hair feel incredibly soft, it erased the look of my frazzled ends. Even my friends agree. A pal recently brushed against my ponytail and commented on how soft it felt and healthy it looked."

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set, $58 (regularly $68)

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $40

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit



Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Bath bomb DIY kit

Urban Kangaroo via Amazon

This kit can work as both a gift and a fun date night activity all rolled into one. It includes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers, just in case you decide to gift any of your creations.

Bath bomb DIY kit, $38 with coupon (reduced from $46)

The best tech gifts for her

Tech nerd or not, your girl will appreciate these tech-inspired gift ideas.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Who wouldn't want a new pair of AirPods? The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung

Isn't this color pretty? Samsung's highly coveted Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (regularly $150)

Apple Watch 8

Walmart

Upgrade her Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone. You'll get the best price on this Apple Watch at Walmart.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)

Xbox Series X Forza Horzion 5 bundle

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X console is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever, with 12 teraflops of processing power. The gaming device is backward-compatible with thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

It used to be quite challenging to find the Xbox Series X, but right now we found the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle in stock at Walmart.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle, $559

Sony Playstation 5

Sony via Walmart

If you're hoping to buy someone in your life a Playstation 5 console, there's good news -- they're easier to find now than they used to be.

PlayStation 5 console, $499

The best deal on PS5 consoles is at Walmart right now. You can get a PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War Ragnarok for $509. That's like getting a digital copy of the game for just $10.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $509

The best fitness gifts for her

Is she a fitness fan? She'll enjoy these workout and athleisure-inspired gift ideas.

Stakt The Mat

Stakt

This yoga mat does the work of two products in one. Fold it and it doubles as a block. Plus, it's twice as thick as your typical yoga mat for added comfort. Find this "as-seen-on-Shark Tank" product in three colors.

Stakt The Mat, $86

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging

Alo

"These flare leggings with a split front frankly make your butt look great," says CBS Essentials staff writer Carolin Lehmann. "They have a super high-waisted fit that pairs well with cropped tops. Find them in a 7/8 length as well."

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging, $118

Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants

Amazon

These budget-friendly yoga pants are a dupe for the more expensive Lululemon Aligns.

For a shorter fit, check out the 7/8 length. Choose from 18 colors.

Buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants, $23

Hydrow Rower

Hydrow

She'll fall in love with fitness thanks to this top-rated rowing machine. Hydrow Rowers offer three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts. Hydrow has also added circuit training for all users. The workout combines strength training using a mix of dumbbells and bodyweight, with short periods of rowing mixed in.

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

Theragun Pro



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $600)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $450 (reduced from $599)

The best kitchen gifts for her



If she's an aspiring chef (or just loves to cook), you might check out these cookware sets, Keurig coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more.

Our Place ovenware set



Our Place

Does she love to bake or cook? Consider this aesthetically pleasing (and highly functional) ovenware set. The five-piece set includes a 21"x 11.8" oven pan, 13.6" x 8.4" main bake dish, 11" x 6.5" side bake dish, 11" x 5.2" loaf pan and a 10.8" x 16.4" silicone oven mat. It comes in several colors including Spice, a warm dusky pink.

Our Place ovenware set, $195

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker



Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $32

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- together for a better price than buying them separately. You can choose whatever color combination you want.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $250 (reduced from $310)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household. It's available in six colors, but you'll get the best price on the aqua version.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $60)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker



Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker

Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

The best jewelry gift ideas for her

It's hard to go wrong with jewelry. We've found jewelry options that range from sparkly to minimal. Some of these jewelry gift ideas are on sale now.

Awe Inspired Goddess necklace

Awe Inspired

Awe Inspired crafts jewelry that encourages its wearers to embrace their inner goddesses. Have your intended recipient take the Awe Inspired inner goddess quiz and then give them a piece of jewelry that corresponds to their results.

Plus, a portion of proceeds from every Awe order benefits a number of national charity partners, each chosen for the work they do to better their communities and uplift humans facing adversity.

This Aphrodite necklace comes in five metals, two chain lengths and is available as a necklace or just a pendant.

Awe Inspired Aphrodite necklace, $210 and up

Awe Inspired Pearl ring

Awe Inspired

This pearl ring from Awe Inspired is great for stacking or wearing solo. Pearls make for a classic and chic alternative to a traditional gemstone. This ring is available in sterling silver or gold vermeil.

Awe Inspired Pearl ring, $62 and up (reduced from $85)

Angara emerald and diamond bolo tennis bracelet



Angara

This bolo style tennis bracelet features lush green emeralds and high-quality diamonds. You can order it with a rose gold, gold or white gold chain.

Angara emerald and diamond bolo tennis bracelet, $990 (reduced from $1,100)

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace

Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for a minimalist? This 14k gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but sweet gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $13 after coupon (reduced from $14)

Related content from CBS Essentials: