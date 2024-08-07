The 7 best smartwatches for Android fans in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you have an Android smartphone, one of the best investments you can make is in an Android-friendly smartwatch. These gadgets go way beyond displaying the time and date: Think communications, productivity, health, fitness and cutting-edge safety features. The latest smartwatches that run Google's WearOS now feature new AI functionality, making these watches smarter than ever.

The latest smartwatches are not only feature-packed and durable, they're also highly customizable. All have interchangeable watchbands and customizable watch faces. Plus you can install a personalized selection of apps -- just like on a smartphone -- to make the watch yours and yours alone.

Pro Tip: To get the most out of a smartwatch, we recommend a model with Bluetooth and cellular capabilities. This lets you access the internet, handle phone calls and texts, stream music and provide safety features even when your phone isn't nearby.

What's the best Android-friendly smartwatch?

Our in-house team of tech experts has carefully curated this roundup of the best smartwatches suitable for Android smartphone users. Whatever your needs or budget, as long as you already have an Android phone to pair it with, any of these smartwatches will be the perfect companion.

Pro Tip: If you're a Samsung Galaxy user, you're best option is one of the Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, since these two are designed to work together. But any smartwatch that runs WearOS will operate nicely with any Android phone.

Best Android smartwatch overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7



Samsung

Casing size options: 40mm, 44mm | Casing material: Armor aluminum | Casing color options: Green, cream | Display type: Super AMOLED | Operating system: WearOS 5 with Galaxy AI | Cellular option: Yes | Processor: Exynos W1000 (3nm, 5 core) | Water resistance: IP68 meters | Battery life: Up to 22 hours

This latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Watch takes advantage of Galaxy AI and a more powerful processor. Normally, this smartwatch has a starting price of $350, but Samsung has it on sale for an introductory price of just $300. Plus, you can get up to $250 instant trade-in credit with an eligible smartwatch or device.

Choose between three band styles and multiple casing and band colors. Compared with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, this latest version is lighter, has a more powerful processor, a slightly larger display, enhanced sensors, the addition of a body temperature sensor, plus the new AI functionality.

If you like the idea of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, but want a smartwatch that's a bit less expensive, there's the scaled-down Samsung Galaxy Watch FE ($200). Its feature set is not as robust, but it's still a useful health and fitness tool and well-rounded, but entry-level smartwatch.

Best budget Android smartwatch: Amazfit Bip 5



Amazon

Display size options: 1.9 inches | Band selection: Yes | Custom watch faces: 70 to choose from | Optional apps: Limited | Bluetooth + cellular option: No | Fitness features: Yes | Safety features: No

For its $80 price, the Amazfit Bip 5 offers a really good value. This smartwatch is nowhere near as powerful as its more expensive competitors, but it does offer a 1.9-inch color touchscreen, a bunch of fitness tracking features, and the ability to sync data with popular fitness-oriented smartphone apps (like Strava, Adidas Running, Google Fit and more).

One of the watch's most notable features is its up-to-10-day battery life, which is significantly longer than most competitors. The watch comes preinstalled with 70 customizable watch faces and is Amazon Alexa-ready. When the watch is close to your phone, you can use it for calls and texts. It can also be used to stream music.

While the watch is compatible with Android smartphones, it runs using the Zepp OS 2.0 operating system, which offers a limited library of downloadable apps. The watch is water resistant (IP68 rated). It's a decent option for budget-conscious users.

Best Google smartwatch: Google Pixel Watch 2



Amazon

Display size options: 41mm | Band selection: Yes | Custom watch faces: Yes | Optional apps: Yes | Bluetooth + cellular option: Yes | Fitness features: Yes | Safety features: Yes

The perfect companion to any Pixel smartphone is the Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch. Like the phones, it's less expensive than many competitors, but just as (or more) powerful. The watch comes in eight casing color and watch band configurations. We recommend the cellular version, so you stream music or handle texts and calls, even when your phone isn't nearby.

The watch can monitor your heart rate, skin temperature, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level and stress level. It also has all of the features of a Fitbit fitness tracker. As a productivity tool, the Pixel Watch 2 comes with a bunch of preinstalled apps, like Calendar, Maps, and Gmail, but works with most of Google's other services. And there's a vast selection of apps on the Google Play Store.

This smartwatch extremely customizable. You also get an Emergency SOS feature that allows you to call for help with the press of a button. You won't find a more powerful and customizable smartwatch for use with an Android phone at or around the price point of the Google Pixel Watch 2.

If you're interested in upgrading to one of the latest Google Pixel smartphones to complement this watch, check out our comparison between the new Google Pixel 8a and Google Pixel 8 Pro phones.

Best Android smartwatch for everyday wear: OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus

Casing size options: 46mm | Casing material: Stainless steel | Casing color Options: Radiant steel, black steel | Display type: AMOLED | Operating system: Wear OS 4 + RTOS | Cellular option: No | Processor: Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 flagship chipset | Water resistance: IP68, 5 ATM | Battery life: Up to 100 hours (up to 12 days in power saving mode)

Featuring an elegant design, the OnePlus Watch 2 will nicely coordinate with any outfit. This smartwatch features a stainless steel casing and up to a 100-hour battery life. It runs WearOS, just like the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. This watch, however, relies on dual frequency GPS for enhanced navigational accuracy.

The AMOLED display is 1.43-inches and ultra-bright. And you get advanced sports and activity tracking, plus 32 gigs of storage. The watch is designed to work with any of the OnePlus 12 smartphones, but it supports any Android phone, too.

Since this smartwatch runs using WearOS, access to features like Google Maps and Google Pay are readily accessible. Plus, there are thousands of smartwatch apps available from the Google Play Store. Sensors measure SpO2 levels, movement (steps, distance traveled, calories burned and more) and heart rate. These work in conjunction with the OHealth health and fitness app.

Whether you enjoy running, cycling, skiing or swimming, this OnePlus smartwatch offers more than 100 sports modes. The watch also has impressive sleep-monitoring and stress-detection tools. Beyond your casing color and watch band, you can choose from more than 100 watch faces, as well as tiles and complications that display only the key information you want. Priced at under $300, the OnePlus Watch 2 offers a great value for someone who wants a customizable smartwatch for everyday wear.

Best Android smartwatch for navigation: Garmin Forerunner 965



Garmin

Display size options: 1.4 inches | Band selection: Yes | Custom watch faces: Yes | Optional apps: Limited | Bluetooth + cellular option: No | Fitness features: Yes | Safety features: Yes

Garmin is known for its advanced GPS and navigational tools, and much of that knowledge has been embedded into this smartwatch. It features a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display with traditional button controls and an elegant titanium bezel. What's really impressive about this watch is its up to 23 day battery life (which gets cut to up to 31 hours when the watch is in GPS navigation mode).

You can access full-color maps, with your location accurately tracked using multi-band GPS and GNSS with SatIQ technology. Built into the watch are a selection of multi-sport apps that share data with an Android smartphone running the Garmin Connect app.

This smartwatch is designed for runners, athletes and outdoor adventurers. Not only will it keep you informed about exactly where you are; it'll also collect and track a wide range of health and fitness data, plus serve as a virtual trainer and sleep coach. It displays a personalized daily sleep and fitness report.

And to keep you entertained while you're running or working out, you can store your favorite Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music playlists on the watch and listen to them at anytime.

Best Android smartwatch for outdoor adventurers: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung

Casing size options: 47mm | Casing material: Stainless steel | Casing color Options: Titanium gray, titanium white, titanium silver | Display Type: Super AMOLED | Operating system: WearOS with Galaxy AI | Cellular option: Yes | Processor: Exynos 9110 (10 nm) | Water resistance: IP68, 10 ATM | Battery life: Up to 48 hours (standard mode), up to 100 hours (power saving mode)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it's designed to work with Android smartphones, particularly those in the Galaxy ecosystem. This is the watch you want if you're an outdoor adventurer who's often faced with harsh climates, rugged camping or hiking situations, or you participate in intense activities -- on land, underwater, or even if you're a skydiver.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering an extra generous trade-in credit -- up to $350 -- if you have an older smartwatch or eligible device to trade in. This smartwatch is made with an ultra-durable titanium casing and has a normal battery life up to 60 hours. Using Power Saving mode, this can be extended up to 100 hours.

Notable features include enhanced GPS navigation, an upgraded heart rate monitor, IP68 water resistance, and integrated apps for tracking numerous specialized sports and activities. This is also a powerful sleep monitor and sleep coach. The watch pairs with your Android smartphone and shares data with the Samsung Health app, which in turn provides valuable analysis and feedback about many aspects of your health, fitness and sleep. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is new for 2024 and is Samsung's most powerful and durable smartwatch yet.

Best Android smartwatch for athletes: Coros Vertix S2

Amazon

Display size options: 1.5 inches | Band selection: Limited | Custom watch faces: Yes | Optional apps: No | Bluetooth + cellular option: No | Fitness features: yes | Safety features: No

The Coros Vertix S2 is a premium smartwatch for athletes and outdoor adventurers. It's easy to operate, looks really cool, and is designed to be used in all weather conditions. Battery life is up to 40 days of regular use, or up to 118 hours when full GPS tracking mode is enabled.

Thanks to its dual-frequency GPS technology and pro-tested algorithms, the Coros Vertix 2S watch ensures precise location data in challenging terrains, like mountains or narrow canyons. It offers a complete on-wrist personal navigation system. You can also receive accurate heart rate tracking for precise training and fitness. Plus, you can monitor your progress, get actionable insights and plan your path to peak performance using the Coros smartphone app.

And when you're not roughing it out there, the watch will monitor your sleep quality and track sleep stages. You also get real-time stress analysis and can receive regular wellness checks that provide health insights like heart rate variability, breathing rate and more.

Whether you're wearing the watch at work, while rock climbing, skiing, running or biking, the Coros Vertix S2 will keep you going on time and keep you informed with critical information from the watch itself and using data it obtains from your Android smartphone.

