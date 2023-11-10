Watch CBS News
Away Luggage just dropped a new holiday colorway: See the collection

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

Away luggage
Away

Away's second limited edition holiday colorway is here, and it's sweet as cranberry sauce. You can now find Away's popular The Medium and The Bigger Carry-On suitcases in a cranberry and rose gold two-tone design with a metallic, high-shine finish. There are new accessories to go along with these new pieces, including luggage tags, a circle zip pouch and packing cubes.

Get a taste of this new chrome Away colorway ahead. Be sure to shop this reviewer-loved luggage now before it sells out. Also be sure to shop Away's other holiday colorway, magenta, for your upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas travels

Away The Medium

Away The Medium
Away

This mid-size checked suitcase (23.5" x 17.8" x 10.2" interior) is ideal for one to two weeks away. This hard-shell suitcase has an interior compression system so you can pack more and features 360-degree wheels.

Why we love Away's The Medium:

  • The suitcase has a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so even larger sizes aren't super heavy.
  • It comes with a lifetime warranty.
$365 at Away

Away The Bigger Carry-On

Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away

This is a standard-size carry-on (20.9" x 15" x 7.9" interior) that is an Away bestseller. It has the same great features of The Medium above but in a smaller package.

Why we love Away's The Bigger Carry-On:

  • The included removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.
  • It comes with a lifetime warranty.
$315 at Away

Away The Insider packing cubes (set of 4)

The Insider Packing Cubes
Away

These packing cubes go along with your new luggage and help you pack more by saving space. Find four water-resistant packing cubes with a mesh panel, so you can see what's inside. 

Why we like these packing cubes:

  • These packing cubes have a 4.9-star rating from reviewers.
  • They come in a mix-and-match rose gold and cranberry, making them the perfect accessory for the new luggage colorway.
$55 at Away

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 10:41 AM EST

