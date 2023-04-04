Amazon is offering an unbeatable deal on the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier, just in time for allergy season

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

Spring is officially here! While spring is a fun time for Easter egg hunts and outdoor activities, it can also be rough for allergy sufferers. If pollen is getting you down, it might be time to invest in an air purifier. Thankfully, Amazon has got you covered with an incredible deal on one of the bestselling air purifiers on the market.

The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan might not destroy formaldehyde like the Pure Cool, but it has most of the other features at a much lower price point. The Pure Cool can pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve any room's air quality. Say goodbye to dust, pet dander, and other allergens that linger in indoor air.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 air purifier, $300 (reduced from $400)

Save on Apple AirPods Pro 2: $229

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $150 off

Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $749 (reduced from $899)

Save on the Bissell Little Green Machine

Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner can be used to spot-clean carpets and upholstery to remove tough stains. With spraying action and powerful suction, it can even remove pet messes and stains.

The green cleaner is 11% off today.

Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner, $110 (reduced from $124)

Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon



Solimo via Amazon

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022 download: 20% off

Amazon/Intuit

Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $56 (reduced from $75)

Want to start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website -- you don't need to pay until you file, and you'll save a few bucks over the price of buying software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only; not all tax payers qualify.)

TurboTax Free Edition

Best TV deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.

More tech deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Best spring cleaning and home organization deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Spring is here, and that means that it's time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon.

Save on Easter Basket stuffers at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon is currently discounting toys from Play-Doh, Nerf, Hasbro and more for up to 41% off. Many of these toys would make great easter basket surprises this year. Our favorite toy deals include:

Best spring luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon this weekend

Amazon

Planning a spring break trip? Then head over to Amazon to save on new luggage and all of your travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage and save on other must-have travel items.

Best home and kitchen deals at Amazon this week

Keurig via Amazon

Spring cleaning season is also a great time to refresh your kitchen and bedding. Plus, it's National Sleep Awareness month, so now is a good time to think about how you've been sleeping and invest in new bedding or pillows to help you get the best rest possible this spring.

Best health and fitness deals at Amazon this week

Amazon

Get healthy this spring at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

