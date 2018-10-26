CBSN
Ashley Welch CBS News October 26, 2018, 2:10 PM

Beware these Halloween health hazards

  • iStockphoto

    A little bit of a scare can be all in good fun for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, but the holiday can bring some serious hazards that are no fun at all. Halloween candies, costumes and other traditions can pose health risks you'll want to avoid.

    Follow this expert advice to have a happy -- and safe -- Halloween.

  • Ashley Welch On Twitter»

    Ashley Welch covers health and wellness for CBSNews.com

Featured in Health

Popular