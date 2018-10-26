Beware these Halloween health hazards

Food allergies

Halloween can be a scary time for kids with food allergies. Common allergens like nuts may lurk in many treats. If your child has a food allergy, check the food and candy labels carefully, and remind children not eat any home-baked goods they may have received.

The Teal Pumpkin Project, a campaign initiated by the non-profit organization Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), aims to raise awareness of these risks and offer some alternatives. The campaign encourages people to paint a pumpkin teal or download and print a free sign to place outside of their house on Halloween, to signal to kids with food allergies and their parents that there's an allergy-friendly Halloween treat at those homes. The group suggests offering options like stickers, small toys, or costume necklaces instead of candy.

The number of homes participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project is growing each year. An interactive map is available online where families can locate participating homes in their area.