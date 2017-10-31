Don’t overdose on black licorice this Halloween, FDA warns

On the biggest candy-eating holiday of the year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning: Don't overdo it on the black licorice.

The old-fashioned treat can be particularly risky for adults over 40, the FDA says. Eating 2 ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land people in this age group in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia.

The FDA explained in a warning published on its website this week that black licorice contains a compound called glycyrrhizin (pronounced gliss-er-EYE-zin), the sweetening compound derived from licorice root, which can cause potassium levels in the body to fall. When this happens, some people can experience abnormal heart rhythms, as well as high blood pressure, swelling, lethargy, and even congestive heart failure.

Linda Katz, M.D., director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition, says the agency received a report last year of one person who had health problems after eating black licorice.

The good news is that potassium levels are usually restored once people stop eating the candy, and the associated health issues aren't permanent.

But if you're a black licorice aficionado, the FDA offers the following advice:

No matter what your age, don't eat large amounts of black licorice in one sitting.



If you have been eating a lot of black licorice and experience an irregular heart rhythm or muscle weakness, stop eating the candy immediately and contact your doctor.