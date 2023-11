10 freeway to open in weeks, Tustin school closures, rain on the way; The Rundown The 10 freeway is now expected to reopen in 3 to 5 weeks, Tustin schools are still closed amid hangar fire, and we are tracking rain headed to Southern California. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.