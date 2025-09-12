Zero emissions train rolls into the Inland Empire

A new train is heading to town this weekend in the Inland Empire, and it's a first-of-its-kind, intended to reduce pollution.

Built in Switzerland, ZEMU is a zero-emissions hydrogen-powered passenger train using a hybrid hydrogen fuel cell battery technology for its propulsion and only emits water vapor.

It's the first of its kind to ever hit the rails in North America, and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority has been working on this project for six years.

"This idea was born out of a need for SBCTA to provide a quality transportation project while addressing the air quality concerns of this region," Tim Watkins, SBCTA chief of legislative affairs, said.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 13, ZEMU will transport passengers along the 9-mile route along Metrolink's Arrow Corridor between San Bernardino and Redlands, all the while reducing pollution.

The train is made of two electric passenger cars, able to accommodate 108 seated passengers, and can reach speeds up to 81 mph. Riders will be able to board the train for free on its inaugural day.

Public rides will be available from any Arrow Corridor station, with schedules posted at Metrolinktrains.com.